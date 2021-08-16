Who ever directed chapter 6, or the game designer, needs to be hanged!! i curse him/her and wish nothing but bad luck in the coming days. I hope he suffers like he made me suffer,!! i hope he/she never takes part of video games again!!
Why oh why did you decide to pick up that game!? It was present in many Top 10 worst games of the year when it came out.
|KratosLives said:
Make an user review of it, focus your anger so others won't have to deal with the evil. XD
You know it deserves the GOTY.
You made it to chapter 6? Impressive. The game is just awful from the very beginning.
Why did you do this to yourself?
Wishing death on someone for making a bad videogame is a little over the top, don't you think? o.O
|Bristow9091 said:
Wishing death on someone for making a bad videogame is a little over the top, don't you think? o.O
At first I thought he was talking about DMC2.
Ride The Chariot
|VersusEvil said:
At first I thought he was talking about DMC2.
The director of DMC2 deserved a raise, adding in the Diesel outfits for completing the game is the kind of out-of-the-box thinking you just don't see in games these days!
The funniest offense to a game developer I have seen written: stick the game disk in your *** and jump off a cliff.
Deus Ex (2000) - a game that pushes the boundaries of what the video game medium is capable of to a degree unmatched to this very day.
What's wrong with chapter 6?
