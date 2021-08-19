By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Nintendo Discussion - Doom Slayers Collection announced for Switch

Shikamo 6 days ago

Doom Slayers Collection is available now on Switch for U$ 34.99.



     


 
Kakadu18 6 days ago

Would have gotten this if I hadn't already bought all of them separately.



Metallox 6 days ago

Yeah, I already have all of them, but that price is quite sweet.



 

Chicho 6 days ago

The Switch is Doomed!



KLAMarine 6 days ago

Damn! If you didn't pounce on this before, time to pounce now!



brute 6 days ago

I own most of these but its nice to see this make its way to Switch.
Must mean sales for the other versions have been good enough to continue to receive support.





JRPGfan 5 days ago

Fantastic value there. *edit(much cheaper other places)
Wonder if they can actually fit that onto a single cartridge? like if they did some work with the texture quality and compression, maybe removed multiplayer parts and such. So you have a cartridge with all games on, and the single player experiances, without a need to download half the games.

*edit: googled it found this:

*edit 2:
Playstation store (ps4), has the Doom Slayers Collection for 54 kr (thats like $8 USD).
Maybe just get it there instead lol (if your gonna need to download to play stuff anyways).

Last edited by JRPGfan - 5 days ago





Darwinianevolution 5 days ago

Why not Doom Eternal? Doom 2016 already has a retail version, a boxed version of Eternal would've been nice, since it's digital only on the Switch.

Edit: Wait, so 2016 is the only one on the cartridge? What's the point, then?







Kakadu18 5 days ago
Darwinianevolution said:

Why not Doom Eternal? Doom 2016 already has a retail version, a boxed version of Eternal would've been nice, since it's digital only on the Switch.

Edit: Wait, so 2016 is the only one on the cartridge? What's the point, then?

It's cheaper than buying separately.



Bofferbrauer2 3 days ago

It's official, the Switch is DOOMed!



 



 