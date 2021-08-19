Fantastic value there. *edit(much cheaper other places)

Wonder if they can actually fit that onto a single cartridge? like if they did some work with the texture quality and compression, maybe removed multiplayer parts and such. So you have a cartridge with all games on, and the single player experiances, without a need to download half the games.

I have confirmation from Bethesda that only DOOM 2016 is on the cartridge. The other four are all digital codes. — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) August 19, 2021

Playstation store (ps4), has the Doom Slayers Collection for 54 kr (thats like $8 USD).

Maybe just get it there instead lol (if your gonna need to download to play stuff anyways).