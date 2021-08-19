Wield an arsenal of powerful weapons through more than two decades of demon slaying action with the @Doom Slayers Collection, available now on #NintendoSwitch!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 19, 2021
Includes:
🔥 DOOM
🔥 DOOM II
🔥 DOOM 64
🔥 DOOM 3
🔥 DOOM (2016)https://t.co/KUXqvjNThp pic.twitter.com/OstZrUl1Nj
Doom Slayers Collection is available now on Switch for U$ 34.99.
(=^･ω･^=) Kuroneko S2 - Ore no Imouto - Steam, MyAnimeList and Twitter - PSN: Gustavo_Valim - Switch FC: 6390-8693-0129 (=^･ω･^=)