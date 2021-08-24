By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sony Discussion - Sony Tier List (First Party)

dx11332sega 1 day ago

What I think of them recently?

Sony S Tier super Large overwelming.

What's your list guys?

S Tier: Naughty Dog , Santa Monica Studios, Housemarque , Sucker Punch Productions , Insomniac Games , Media Molecule, Team Asobi , Guerilla Games , San DIego Studios

A Tier Polyphony DIgital (most realistic racing sim)

C tier : Bend Studios , London Studios, Pixelopus

Unproven Tier list: Nixxes , San Mateo ,Malaysia Studio, 



It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.

Around the Network
DonFerrari 1 day ago
dx11332sega said:

What I think of them recently?

Sony S Tier super Large overwelming.

What's your list guys?

S Tier: Naughty Dog , Santa Monica Studios, Housemarque , Sucker Punch Productions , Insomniac Games , Media Molecule, Team Asobi , Guerilla Games , San DIego Studios

A Tier Polyphony DIgital (most realistic racing sim)

C tier : Bend Studios , London Studios, Pixelopus

Unproven Tier list: Nixxes , San Mateo ,Malaysia Studio, 

For me PD is S tier even if not the fastest out there... and I liked Bend games since Syphon Filter and Days Gone is a very good game for me, so it would be at least B perhaps A.



duduspace11 "Well, since we are estimating costs, Pokemon Red/Blue did cost Nintendo about $50m to make back in 1996"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=8808363

Mr Puggsly: "Hehe, I said good profit. You said big profit. Frankly, not losing money is what I meant by good. Don't get hung up on semantics"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=9008994

Azzanation: "PS5 wouldn't sold out at launch without scalpers."

hinch 1 day ago

Based on their recent work, success and budget -

S Tier: Naughty Dog , Santa Monica Studios, Polyphony Digital, Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch Productions.

A Tier Guerilla Games (bordering on A/S but Horizon 2 might put them on S), Housemarque , Team Asobi, Media Molecule.

B Tier : Bend Studios , London Studios, Pixelopus, San Diego Studios.



Jpcc86 1 day ago

S Tier/Godly Tier/Faye Reagan Tier

- Naughty Dog
- Santa Monica Studios
- Insomniac Games
- Sucker Punch Productions

A Tier/Semi-Godly Tier/Evelyn Claire Tier: 

- Polyphony Digital
- Guerrilla Games (Close to S Tier)

B Tier/Pretty decent Tier/Lexi Belle Tier:

- Housemarque 
-MediaMolecule
-BendStudios

C Tier/Not bad, but not particularly good tier/ Stella Cox Tier:

- London/San Diego Studios 

Unknown Tier/Abella Danger Tier:

- Team Asobi (never played anything by them and honestly im not interested)



DonFerrari 1 day ago
Jpcc86 said:

S Tier/Godly Tier/Faye Reagan Tier

- Naughty Dog
- Santa Monica Studios
- Insomniac Games
- Sucker Punch Productions

A Tier/Semi-Godly Tier/Evelyn Claire Tier: 

- Polyphony Digital
- Guerrilla Games (Close to S Tier)

B Tier/Pretty decent Tier/Lexi Belle Tier:

- Housemarque 
-MediaMolecule
-BendStudios

C Tier/Not bad, but not particularly good tier/ Stella Cox Tier:

- London/San Diego Studios 

Unknown Tier/Abella Danger Tier:

- Team Asobi (never played anything by them and honestly im not interested)

Team Asobi is what remains of Japan Studios, and recently made the Astro Playrooms, Astro Rescue, and some other games.



duduspace11 "Well, since we are estimating costs, Pokemon Red/Blue did cost Nintendo about $50m to make back in 1996"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=8808363

Mr Puggsly: "Hehe, I said good profit. You said big profit. Frankly, not losing money is what I meant by good. Don't get hung up on semantics"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=9008994

Azzanation: "PS5 wouldn't sold out at launch without scalpers."

Around the Network
shikamaru317 1 day ago

For me personally:

S Tier

  • Sony Santa Monica- Loved God of War 2018, hyped for the sequel when I eventually get a PS5
  • Insomniac- Loved Spider-Man 2018 (though I hate the redesign they did on Peter for the PS5 version), and I'm hoping they do something with Sunset Overdrive soon
  • Guerilla Games- Horizon Zero Dawn was great, will definitely play Forbidden West when I eventually get a PS5

A Tier

  • Sucker Punch- Infamous Second Son was only ok, but Ghost of Tsushima was great, so I'm putting them on A tier. Wish they were a bit faster, took them 6 years to make Ghost of Tsushima, hopefully they expand some so that they can develop faster, because they are quite small for a AAA currently with only 169 employees

B Tier

  • Naughty Dog- They were once S tier for me, as I loved Uncharted, but they may have moved on from Uncharted now (we don't know if the new Uncharted they were reportedly devloping with Bend is still in development or not), and I don't like TLOU at all, especially TLOU 2. Will have to see if their rumored new IP or the next Uncharted can return them to a higher tier.

C Tier

  • Polyphony- Gran Turismo is technically proficient, but I always preferred Forza Motorsport, so Polyphony isn't really my cup of tea
  • Bend- Good graphics on Days Gone, but I didn't really like the game itself. Will have to see if the new IP they are now developing is more my cup of tea.
  • Housemarque- Returnal looked good and ran well, but it's not really my cup of tea, not into roguelike
  • Pixelopus- There games are creative, but not really my cup of tea
  • Media Molecule- I appreciate their game creation games, but not really something that ever interested me
  • San Diego- They make popular baseball games, but baseball was never my scene
  • Asobi Studio- Decent platforms, not my cup of tea

D Tier

  • San Mateo Studio- Support studio, nothing much to say about them, they perform a needed function for Sony 1st party, but nothing hype worthy 
  • Malaysia- Support studio like San Mateo
  • Nixxes- PC port studio, nothing hype worthy unless you only game on PC I guess
  • XDev- They are basically the equivalent of Xbox's Global Publishing 2nd party division, working with external devs to make PS exclusives, like Returnal (before Housemarque was acquired) and Until Dawn
  • London Studio- VR games, couldn't care less about those



the-pi-guy 1 day ago

S Tier:

Naughty Dog: They've always been my favorite studio. Jak, Uncharted, and The Last of Us, are all some of my favorite titles.  I feel a little disappointed that their games are getting further apart in release date, but I think they still make some of the best games.

Santa Monica Studios: God of War (2018) solidified them in the S tier for me. I thought God of War 1 - 3 were good games, but God of War was genuinely a best game ever contender for me.

Insomniac Games: These guys are beasts. Between Ratchet and Spiderman, they have a lot of good talent.

Media Molecule: I'm a bit let down by Dreams, but LittleBigPlanet was a favorite during the PS3 era. And I'm hopeful that they will return to making their own games, instead of simply a game engine.

Team Asobi: Astro VR quickly became one of my favorite platformers ever. I don't tend to like platformers, but I thought Astrobot: Rescue Mission was genuinely amazing.

A Tier:

Guerilla Games

Sucker Punch Productions

B Tier

Polyphony Digital: Racing games aren't my forte, but I think they do a good job.

Housemarque: They make great games, but they're only getting started in the AAA space.

C tier:

Bend Studios: Days Gone is pretty much the only real game they've made in almost 10 years. 

San Diego Studios: Modnation Racers was a game I really loved during the PS3 era, but they've largely become an MLB studio, which is pretty disappointing, as I have no interest in that.

D tier:

London Studios: even though I love VR, they haven't made anything to really capture my attention. They've got so many eyetoy and Sing Star games that it's hard to even be excited by them.  Blood & Truth is a good step in the right direction, but they've got a long way to go.

Pixelopus: They're a tiny studio. 

Support Tier (I really don't think these ones should count among the main studios. Nixxes does great technical work, but they're still getting passed over because they don't make anything for themselves.)

Nixxes

San Mateo

Malaysia Studio



hinch 1 day ago

@the-pi-guy 

Idd. Santa Monica Studios are surely up there with one of my favourite devs alongside Naughtydog. Their games are consistently good and they're getting better with every release. The only game by SMS that disappointed me was Ascension and even then it fairly good; if not uninspired prequel.

But yeah, GoW is their best title yet and recently completing the game again hammers in that they are (arguably) in a league of their own. That game is almost perfect.. its like the Resident Evil 4 of the last generation imo.



Manlytears 1 day ago
  • S Tier > Studios with a long history of success, numerous critically acclaimed games, with numerous nominations/wins as "game of the year". Games from these studios make the ground shake, nomination in the Game awards (and other awards) is almost certain, also victory is likely.

    Names:
    Naughty Dog.
    Santa Monica Studios.

  • A Tier > Extremely competent studios, capable of making outstanding and critically acclaimed games, however... Imho, 3 factors differentiate A and S tier.

    The first factor is the achievement history. Tier A doesn't have as many nominations and wins as "tier S", plus "tier A" generates a lower feeling of "nomination/win chance" than class S. It's good to say that "Tier A" has solid odds of winning "game of the year" awards, and in some cases they may even have some past awards and appear as favorites.

    Another important difference, Tier "A' studios tend to have some "slips". Even though they have released critically acclaimed games at some point, Tier "A" sometimes releases a game that disappoints. Studios that used to be "Tier S" they turn "Tier A" because they can't repeat past hits, and "Tier A" studios can even get lower.

    Final factor, the impact of "Tier A" games. "Tier S" makes the ground shake, the game makes a mark on the calendar of the year (in some cases they become classics). Tier A doesn't usually create that impact, it's not a question of sales, it's more of a "WOW" factor and being embraced, sometimes adored, by your audience.

    Names:
    Guerrila Games.
    Sucker Punch.
    Insomniac.


  • B Tier > Good games. In some cases the games created by these studios have quality that owes nothing to "Tier A" and are easily confused with "tier S".
    About the expectation of "making a presence" and creating something really special... very few expect that from them.
    Few people expect games created by "tier B" to receive nominations for game of the year, let alone win. 
    Sometimes the studio is still small and needs time for growth and earning reputation ( some Tier S studios used to be Tier B), other times the studio is big, but just can't deliver that "especial game" on "Tier A"/"Tier S" level, and there is also the case of the studio that is connected to " this objective/game" and is not meant to be a top tier studio.

    Names:
    Polyphony Digital.
    Bend studio.
    San Diego Studio.
    Asobi Studios.
    Media Molecule.
    House Marque.


  • C tier > Studios that have something to prove. Too long without releasing a game that makes a substantial impact or/and studios too small to make an impact.

    Names:
    Pixel Opus.
    London studios.


Prediction: In 5 years Nintendo will Lauch a "Core Mario game"  very similar to Astro Bot. That said, many will Ignore Astro Bot existence and say Nintendo created this concept.

Dante9 23 hours ago

S-tier
I think Naughty Dog is S-tier even objectively speaking, whether one likes their story and design choices or not. The quality and polish in everything is top notch compared to anything that's out there.
Santa Monica hoisted themselves into this category with the new GoW, and so did Sucker Punch with Tsushima.

A-tier
Insomniac's Spider-Man is pretty flawless as well, but would they be able to do as good with an IP and a concept of their own instead of building around a popular superhero?
Guerrilla is also on this tier, they are almost at S but I feel just a little more depth is needed in character building and fleshing out the world. Maybe the new horizon will accomplish that.
I would also put Polyphony here, technically you can't do a driving game much prettier but very little changes between iterations other than a graphical update. Basically the same races, same tracks and so on. Feels a little repetitive, a bit like the big sports games with annual updates.

B-tier
Bend. After the Syphon filter series, they kind of went low profile and then suddenly came out with Days Gone, which I liked very much. With their next game, they could easily become A-tier, no doubt about it. A pity they didn't get to make a sequel for DG, making the concept even stronger would have been a straight shot to the next level for them.

C-tier
Others.
I'm sure the upper tiers should include some studios that I'm simply not familiar with, and I'm certainly forgetting a lot of stuff, but these were just off the top of my head.