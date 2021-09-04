Hypothetically, would you be okay with Sony snd MS raising the prices of the current gen consoles, let's say by $50, if it meant a significant improvement in availability?

At the end of the day, we all know Sony and MS can move themselves up the chip priority list if they're willing to pay more money for the chips. Throwing money at the problem won't fix it for everyone, but certainly some customers can get more chips if they'll pay more. Sony and/or MS could choose to be such a customer.

Since they're already losing money (or breaking even, if they're lucky) on the consoles, we can reasonably assume that they don't want to eat those additional costs. The only other option is to pass those costs on to the consumer.

Raising prices by $50 would also reduce marginal demand for consoles, which further helps to get demand and supply in sync. It probably wouldn't do much in the very short term, but it would definitely make more than zero difference, especially once the pent up demand is finally met.

I don't think either will actually do this, as it would be a tough thing to justify from a PR perspective. But, we're talking hypothetically here.

So, would you support it?

I definitely would.