Software sales
01./00. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon # <ADV> (Aniplex) {2021.08.26} (¥7.000) – 72.237 / NEW
02./00. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon # <ADV> (Aniplex) {2021.08.26} (¥7.000) – 66.171 / NEW
03./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 15.671 / 2.788.621 (-11%)
04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 14.838 / 4.009.933 (-6%)
05./04. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 13.860 / 2.153.053 (-10%)
06./06. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 12.023 / 2.348.554 (-11%)
07./02. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! <TBL> (Konami) {2021.08.12} (¥6.000) – 9.491 / 122.530 (-43%)
08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.536 / 4.397.935 (-4%)
09./00. [NSW] No More Heroes III # <ACT> (Marvelous) {2021.08.27} (¥6.800) – 7.951 / NEW
10./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 7.499 / 4.120.436 (+16%)
Number of games in Top 30
NSW – 9
PS4 – 1
Hardware sales
