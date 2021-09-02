By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sales Discussion - Famitsu sales: Week 35, 2021 - (23rd August - 29th August)

kenjab 4 hours ago

Software sales

01./00. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon # <ADV> (Aniplex) {2021.08.26} (¥7.000) – 72.237 / NEW
02./00. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon # <ADV> (Aniplex) {2021.08.26} (¥7.000) – 66.171 / NEW
03./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 15.671 / 2.788.621 (-11%)
04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 14.838 / 4.009.933 (-6%)
05./04. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 13.860 / 2.153.053 (-10%)
06./06. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 12.023 / 2.348.554 (-11%)
07./02. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! <TBL> (Konami) {2021.08.12} (¥6.000) – 9.491 / 122.530 (-43%)
08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.536 / 4.397.935 (-4%)
09./00. [NSW] No More Heroes III # <ACT> (Marvelous) {2021.08.27} (¥6.800) – 7.951 / NEW
10./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 7.499 / 4.120.436 (+16%)

Number of games in Top 30

NSW – 9
PS4 – 1


Hardware sales



SW-3707-5131-3911

shikamaru317 4 hours ago

Xbox Series just keeps on trucking, that's two 5k+ weeks in a row, and a new 3rd largest week for Xbox Series in Japan, after launch week at #1 and last week at #2. If Xbox can keep up these 5k+ shipments per week, they will easily pass Xbox One lifetime before the end of 2021, they can even drop to 3k per week and still pass Xbox One before the end of the year by a good margin. 

Last edited by shikamaru317 - 4 hours ago

brute 4 hours ago

Nice XBS sales.
Pretty average for everything else.



tag:"reviews only matter for the real hardcore gamer"

Signalstar 4 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima fell hard.

PS4 and PS5 got nice stock boosts.

Xbox holds steady at it's higher end of the sales spectrum.



Kakadu18 4 hours ago

Both Tsukihime and NMH III sold better than I expected.
Hardware the same, all three sold better than I thought they would.
XBS having two 5k+ weeks in a row is mighty impressive. Already at 83k.

How long did the XBO take to reach 83k?

Edit: Ok now I'm disappointed in No More Heroes III's performance. It's the lowest debut in the series in Japan.

No More Heroes historical first week performance:

1. No More Heroes: Red Zone Edition (PS3) - 40.050
2. No More Heroes: Heroes' Paradise (PS3) - 13.845
3. No More Heroes: Heroes' Paradise (XB360) - 13.105
4. No More Heroes (WII) - 13.000
5. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (WII) - 9.463
6. No More Heroes 3 (NSW) - 7.951

Last edited by Kakadu18 - 4 hours ago

Ashadelo 4 hours ago

And people say Sword and Shield failed.



shikamaru317 4 hours ago
Kakadu18 said:

Both Tsukihime and NMH III sold better than I expected.
Hardware the same, all three sold better than I thought they would.
XBS having two 5k+ weeks in a row is mighty impressive. Already at 83k.

How long did the XBO take to reach 83k?

So it took Xbox One more than a year at least. Let me go look up the exact figure. 

Edit: XB1 passed 83k the week of November 12th 2017, so it took Xbox One more than 3 years to hit 83k, compared to less than 1 year for Xbox Series. 

Last edited by shikamaru317 - 3 hours ago

Kakadu18 4 hours ago
shikamaru317 said:
Kakadu18 said:

Both Tsukihime and NMH III sold better than I expected.
Hardware the same, all three sold better than I thought they would.
XBS having two 5k+ weeks in a row is mighty impressive. Already at 83k.

How long did the XBO take to reach 83k?

This chart is based on last weeks data. So it took Xbox One more than a year at least. Let me go look up the exact figure. 

Edit: XB1 passed 83k the week of November 12th 2017, so it took Xbox One more than 3 years to hit 83k, compared to less than 1 year for Xbox Series. 

Damn, that was terrible.

Here's hoping the XBS can top the og Xbox.



shikamaru317 3 hours ago
Kakadu18 said:
shikamaru317 said:

This chart is based on last weeks data. So it took Xbox One more than a year at least. Let me go look up the exact figure. 

Edit: XB1 passed 83k the week of November 12th 2017, so it took Xbox One more than 3 years to hit 83k, compared to less than 1 year for Xbox Series. 

Damn, that was terrible.

Here's hoping the XBS can top the og Xbox.

I think it can top OG Xbox lifetime possibly, though it definitely won't catch up to it this year, as OG Xbox was very front heavy, as you can see on the graph it sold 375k of it's 530k lifetime in just the first 61 weeks. But lifetime though, I think passing 530k is doable for Xbox Series, though MS is going to have to invest into Japan some to pull that off. OG Xbox had Japanese exclusives like Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive 3, Phantom Dust, Panzer Dragoon Orta, and Otogi, so far Xbox Series has no Japanese exclusives (aside from some small indies), and Xbox's only Japanese 1st party studio is working on a game that will be timed exclusive to PS5, Ghostwire Tokyo (and even then Tango's games appeal more to the west than they do to Japan, Evil Within only sold like 300k in Japan, compared to more than 10x that many copies in the west). Microsoft is going to need to invest in games that appeal to a Japanese market, either acquiring some more Japanese studios, or making some strong JP 2nd party exclusive deals.  

Last edited by shikamaru317 - 3 hours ago

DitchPlaya 3 hours ago

I know people will laugh, but its actually great to see the XBOX doing well in Japan. The 360 was selling these numbers on a average week and that had the market to itself as well as massive investment.