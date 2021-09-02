Both Tsukihime and NMH III sold better than I expected.

Hardware the same, all three sold better than I thought they would.

XBS having two 5k+ weeks in a row is mighty impressive. Already at 83k.



How long did the XBO take to reach 83k?

Edit: Ok now I'm disappointed in No More Heroes III's performance. It's the lowest debut in the series in Japan.

No More Heroes historical first week performance:



1. No More Heroes: Red Zone Edition (PS3) - 40.050

2. No More Heroes: Heroes' Paradise (PS3) - 13.845

3. No More Heroes: Heroes' Paradise (XB360) - 13.105

4. No More Heroes (WII) - 13.000

5. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (WII) - 9.463

6. No More Heroes 3 (NSW) - 7.951