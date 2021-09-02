By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

PS Showcase 09/09 - 40 mins of Summer

twintail 4 hours ago

-40 mins

-PS Studios + 3rd party

-NO VR

Last edited by twintail - 4 hours ago

brute 4 hours ago

Wasn't there a rule in place not allowing the OP to be a link only?
Either way, curious to see what they showcase here.



Truthstation 4 hours ago

Gameplay
On that
Day
Will
At last
Reveal

Show is set for 40 minutes.



TheWalrusCaesar 3 hours ago

Hope we get some good reveals here. More info on GOW would be cool too



PotentHerbs 2 hours ago

I'm glad Sony is condensing their big showcases to 40+ minutes. Could have a tighter, better paced conference, with the same amount of "surprise" reveals you'd get in a 1+ hour event. I hope we don't get any Deathloop or Death Stranding launch trailers though lol. As for early predictions...

(Likely/Very Likely):

GTA E&E gameplay demo
HFW story trailer
GT7 cinematic + gameplay trailer
GoW gameplay demo
Forspoken trailer
Factions + TLOU Remake reveal
Major third party reveal (IE. SF6)
Indie titles

(Less Likely/Surprises)

Hogwarts gameplay + story trailer
Bioshock 4 reveal
Firewalk or Arrowhead new IP
PixelOpus + Sony Pictures Animation collab
Guerrilla Games new IP
Internal IP outsourced (IE. Sly)
Bluepoint acquisition + remake announcement



twintail 1 hour ago
PotentHerbs said:


GTA E&E gameplay demo
HFW story trailer
GT7 cinematic + gameplay trailer
GoW gameplay demo
Forspoken trailer
Factions + TLOU Remake reveal
Major third party reveal (IE. SF6)
Indie titles

I think this is a pretty logical list. Though I don't see any demos happening. GTA and GoW will just be gameplay trailers I'm sure. GTA doesn't need a gameplay demo, and GoW will get one in an SoP.

That's just my guess, and something I would also prefer to better utilise the 40 mins.



NobleTeam360 1 hour ago

I'm hoping to see FFXVI again. Been a bit since we've had an update on this one, especially since the game looked like it was rather far along when they revealed it.



PotentHerbs 41 minutes ago
twintail said:

I think this is a pretty logical list. Though I don't see any demos happening. GTA and GoW will just be gameplay trailers I'm sure. GTA doesn't need a gameplay demo, and GoW will get one in an SoP.

That's just my guess, and something I would also prefer to better utilise the 40 mins.

I could see it since we got shorter demos from GT7, Rift Apart & Miles Morales last year. 