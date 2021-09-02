PotentHerbs said:



GTA E&E gameplay demo

HFW story trailer

GT7 cinematic + gameplay trailer

GoW gameplay demo

Forspoken trailer

Factions + TLOU Remake reveal

Major third party reveal (IE. SF6)

Indie titles





I think this is a pretty logical list. Though I don't see any demos happening. GTA and GoW will just be gameplay trailers I'm sure. GTA doesn't need a gameplay demo, and GoW will get one in an SoP.

That's just my guess, and something I would also prefer to better utilise the 40 mins.