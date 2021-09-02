-40 mins
-PS Studios + 3rd party
-NO VR
📅 Save the date!— PlayStation (@Playstation) September 2, 2021
PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/SN76KFLspG pic.twitter.com/KuN93OMq2d
Wasn't there a rule in place not allowing the OP to be a link only?
Either way, curious to see what they showcase here.
Show is set for 40 minutes.
Hope we get some good reveals here. More info on GOW would be cool too
I'm glad Sony is condensing their big showcases to 40+ minutes. Could have a tighter, better paced conference, with the same amount of "surprise" reveals you'd get in a 1+ hour event. I hope we don't get any Deathloop or Death Stranding launch trailers though lol. As for early predictions...
(Likely/Very Likely):
GTA E&E gameplay demo
HFW story trailer
GT7 cinematic + gameplay trailer
GoW gameplay demo
Forspoken trailer
Factions + TLOU Remake reveal
Major third party reveal (IE. SF6)
Indie titles
(Less Likely/Surprises)
Hogwarts gameplay + story trailer
Bioshock 4 reveal
Firewalk or Arrowhead new IP
PixelOpus + Sony Pictures Animation collab
Guerrilla Games new IP
Internal IP outsourced (IE. Sly)
Bluepoint acquisition + remake announcement
|PotentHerbs said:
I think this is a pretty logical list. Though I don't see any demos happening. GTA and GoW will just be gameplay trailers I'm sure. GTA doesn't need a gameplay demo, and GoW will get one in an SoP.
That's just my guess, and something I would also prefer to better utilise the 40 mins.
I'm hoping to see FFXVI again. Been a bit since we've had an update on this one, especially since the game looked like it was rather far along when they revealed it.
|twintail said:
I think this is a pretty logical list. Though I don't see any demos happening. GTA and GoW will just be gameplay trailers I'm sure. GTA doesn't need a gameplay demo, and GoW will get one in an SoP.
That's just my guess, and something I would also prefer to better utilise the 40 mins.
I could see it since we got shorter demos from GT7, Rift Apart & Miles Morales last year.