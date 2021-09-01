Ka-pi96 said:

And I don't get your reasoning. Why are you willing to pay full price for the same game twice just to get a little extra content? I have no problem with them re-releasing or making additional content, as long as that content is available as DLC for the original too. If it had been a long time since the initial release, that's one thing. I wouldn't mind so much if the GTA 5 re-release had extra content for example, the original was 8 years and 2 gens ago. But when it's just a couple of years? It's just not on. There's no excuse whatsoever to not release that content as DLC for the old version too. I'm not asking to "deprive people" I'm asking not to be ripped off. I don't want the standard version that's lacking content, but I also don't want to be forced to buy a second copy of it alongside the new content, that's the point! I don't think the Pokemon Company have done much right so far this gen, but their move from full price re-releases with a few changes here and there (eg. Crystal, Platinum etc.) to just sticking to the base games and releasing DLC for them instead to add more content is definitely a good move IMO!