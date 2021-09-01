By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

brute 3 hours ago

Remasters and ports have become more frequent than ever in the past few years. It's a way for companies to make a quick buck and they are popular among fans as can be seen by the sales of certain games.

However (and this may also just be wishful thinking) I believe companies should do what Sony did with Ghost of Tsushima add new content to the remaster, vs just a resolution update or small quality of life improvements. This should be the next step for future remasters and ports. Additions like this will attract positive press and reviews and should increase interest in the release. The extra sales will make up for the extra effort. Plus, they'll have a valid excuse to charge full or near full price for the rerelease.

Most remasters include the DLC (if the game previously had any) but I dont recall any other remasters or ports outside of Ghost of Tsushima to add new content to its release. At least note since RE4 for PS2!



tag:"reviews only matter for the real hardcore gamer"

Leynos 2 hours ago

Many have added new content. Sony is far from the first. We were getting ports with extra content as far back as the 16-bit era. Enhanced ports at times. Hyper Duel on Saturn had both the Arcade mode with older graphics and content and the Saturn mode with redone visuals, music and gameplay. ZOE2 on PS4 not only added 4k support but a whole new optional mode to play the entire game in VR from the Cockpit point of view. There are many examples of remasters enhancing the game and adding content. There are many games of the past and even 8th gen that added a bunch of stuff. Xenoblade redid the visuals and music. Plus QOL changes and a whole new story mode. This is far from new. Definitive Editions are fine. We don't need to pretend GoT somehow set some new standard when this has been done for 30 years. Yes many devs do a quick buck as with anything but many also do a lot.



Ka-pi96 2 hours ago

I disagree, I think it's disgusting that they re-release old games with new content that isn't available on the original version. Either you're permanently left with the incomplete version or you're forced to pay twice just to get the full game.



brute 2 hours ago
I did not intend for my post to come off as Sony being the first ones to do so, far from it (I even mentioned that RE4 did it on PS2).

I was just trying to make a point and used GoT as an example since its the latest big rerelease.



IcaroRibeiro 2 hours ago
I don't get this reasoning

If they never re-release and don't make additional content then nobody will play the new content

Instead if they re released they make up to customers decide if they want to pay again and enjoy the new content or just skipping it

In either case, why deprive people who wants more to have more? 

You also have the option to still buying the cheaper version if you don't want to buy the most expensive. Like Persona 5, you can buy the cheaper standard version or the more expensive Royal version 



twintail 2 hours ago
I dunno, this doesn't sound that much different to what has come before. 

MGS2 Substance and MGS3 Subsistence added a lot of additional content. 

007: Agent Under Fire added bots to the XB/ GC ports. 

Bioshock PS3 got some exclusive content (which was later added to the Collection re-release)

I think Ninja Gaiden Sigma ports are also different. No More Heroes for PS3, 360 includes boss battles from NMH2 in it. 

Tomb Raider 2015 got a re-release with added content (which may have also been DLC?)

Unless I'm misunderstanding the thread. 



GoOnKid 2 hours ago

Director's Cuts are nothing but a method to trick you into buying the same thing over. So it has some minor changes in the content, why not have these changes in the base game already? So you're telling me that these minor changes justify anther full price when the base game just released less than two years ago? I don't think so.

Resident Evil 1 on the PS1 already did this. They swapped some room placements and called it a day. If you're dumb enough to buy into this scam, more power to you.

I don't get this. Nowadays no gamer wants to pay full price anymore, or so I thought. Yet here we are praising obvious cash grabs.



IcaroRibeiro 1 hour ago
You can upgrade it for 20 USD if you have the base game. And I'm sure either will be 10 USD in some months. And you can also keep your saves, it's a better deal than let's say buying a stand alone new edition (thinking something like FF XII vs FF XII Zodiac Age)  

Anyway I've bought the base game for 20 USD, even with the upgrade still cheaper than 60 USD (or 70 if it's a next Gen game) 

I think the difference is I don't want to pay 60 USD and risky disliking it. But I don't mind spending extra money in a game I already like. And of course, I will only buy the upgrade/DLCs if I liked the base game in first place and feel the upgrade make any sense. That are many games that I wouldn't mind be charged again for them because I liked them, but that are games that I regretted even losing my time playing. It's suck for me we aren't charged by our satisfaction but it is what it is 

But I totally agree it's a cash grab. It's just a nicer one I guess 



Ka-pi96 47 minutes ago
And I don't get your reasoning. Why are you willing to pay full price for the same game twice just to get a little extra content?

I have no problem with them re-releasing or making additional content, as long as that content is available as DLC for the original too. If it had been a long time since the initial release, that's one thing. I wouldn't mind so much if the GTA 5 re-release had extra content for example, the original was 8 years and 2 gens ago. But when it's just a couple of years? It's just not on. There's no excuse whatsoever to not release that content as DLC for the old version too.

I'm not asking to "deprive people" I'm asking not to be ripped off. I don't want the standard version that's lacking content, but I also don't want to be forced to buy a second copy of it alongside the new content, that's the point!

I don't think the Pokemon Company have done much right so far this gen, but their move from full price re-releases with a few changes here and there (eg. Crystal, Platinum etc.) to just sticking to the base games and releasing DLC for them instead to add more content is definitely a good move IMO!



IcaroRibeiro 41 minutes ago
But you can upgrade from original version for 20 USD and get the extra content of DC version. What's the issue?