|IcaroRibeiro said:
|Ka-pi96 said:
I disagree, I think it's disgusting that they re-release old games with new content that isn't available on the original version. Either you're permanently left with the incomplete version or you're forced to pay twice just to get the full game.
I don't get this reasoning
If they never re-release and don't make additional content then nobody will play the new content
Instead if they re released they make up to customers decide if they want to pay again and enjoy the new content or just skipping it
In either case, why deprive people who wants more to have more?
You also have the option to still buying the cheaper version if you don't want to buy the most expensive. Like Persona 5, you can buy the cheaper standard version or the more expensive Royal version
And I don't get your reasoning. Why are you willing to pay full price for the same game twice just to get a little extra content?
I have no problem with them re-releasing or making additional content, as long as that content is available as DLC for the original too. If it had been a long time since the initial release, that's one thing. I wouldn't mind so much if the GTA 5 re-release had extra content for example, the original was 8 years and 2 gens ago. But when it's just a couple of years? It's just not on. There's no excuse whatsoever to not release that content as DLC for the old version too.
I'm not asking to "deprive people" I'm asking not to be ripped off. I don't want the standard version that's lacking content, but I also don't want to be forced to buy a second copy of it alongside the new content, that's the point!
I don't think the Pokemon Company have done much right so far this gen, but their move from full price re-releases with a few changes here and there (eg. Crystal, Platinum etc.) to just sticking to the base games and releasing DLC for them instead to add more content is definitely a good move IMO!