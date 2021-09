With RE8 being past the "honeymoon" period, where would you rank it among the series releases?

For me it would be:

1. Resident Evil 4 (my favorite game of all time)

2. Resident Evil: Code Veronica

3. Resident Evil Viii

4. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (PS One)

6. Resident Evil Vii

5. Resident Evil 5

6. Resident Evil Remake

7. Resident Evil (PS One)

8. Resident Evil Revelations 2

I havent played Resident 6; Resident Evil 2 Remake; Resident Evil 3 Remake; Resident Evil 0; Resident Evil 2 (PS One) and Resident Evil Revelations.