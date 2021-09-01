By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Gaming Discussion - Rumor: Uncharted Collection PC leaks and includes all five games

brute 5 hours ago

https://www.gamesradar.com/uncharted-collection-pc-leaks-and-includes-all-five-games/

Sony putting that Nixxes acquisition to immediate use!



twintail 4 hours ago

Looks and sounds fake. I have a hard time believing they would bundle all 5 games together. An enhanced re-release of UC4 and LL I can see.

But would be cool nonetheless.



TallSilhouette 4 hours ago
hinch said:

Apparently fake :/

https://www.everyeye.it/notizie/uncharted-collection-pc-annuncio-arrivo-leak-avvistato-537993.html  <-

https://www.resetera.com/threads/rumor-uncharted-collection-for-pc-leaked.480100/page-8#post-72457789



brute 3 hours ago

5 in 1 did seem to good to be true.



gtotheunit91 3 hours ago

We know Uncharted 4 will be coming to PC soon, but I doubted the entire collection would be. At least this soon.



TheWalrusCaesar 3 hours ago

If they do port the games, assuming it wont be all 5 in 1, I honestly hope they port the Nathan Drake Collection b4 4. Feel like the last one doesnt have nearly the same impact without the playing the previous ones



SKMBlake 1 hour ago

All the games are already playable through PS Now on pc, right ?



Dulfite 1 hour ago

5 in 1? One could call that uncharted territory.



Zippy6 1 hour ago

If they do actually bundle all 5 together for just $60 that's insane. They could easily sell Uncharted 1-3 for $60 and Uncharted 4 + Lost Legacy for $60.



gtotheunit91 51 minutes ago
SKMBlake said:

All the games are already playable through PS Now on pc, right ?

The first 3 games of Uncharted are but it's just streaming and it's the console versions of the games whereas the PC ports would be getting the full PC treatment like unlocked framerate, ultra-wide monitor support, and graphical customization. The Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone PC ports did receive additional level of detail in the graphics as well. Not sure if they would continue that specific trend with further ports. 

But this specific report appears to be false. Sony did show that Uncharted 4 would be coming to PC soon, though.