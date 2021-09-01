SKMBlake said:

All the games are already playable through PS Now on pc, right ?

The first 3 games of Uncharted are but it's just streaming and it's the console versions of the games whereas the PC ports would be getting the full PC treatment like unlocked framerate, ultra-wide monitor support, and graphical customization. The Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone PC ports did receive additional level of detail in the graphics as well. Not sure if they would continue that specific trend with further ports.

But this specific report appears to be false. Sony did show that Uncharted 4 would be coming to PC soon, though.