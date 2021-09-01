https://www.gamesradar.com/uncharted-collection-pc-leaks-and-includes-all-five-games/
Sony putting that Nixxes acquisition to immediate use!
https://www.gamesradar.com/uncharted-collection-pc-leaks-and-includes-all-five-games/
Sony putting that Nixxes acquisition to immediate use!
Looks and sounds fake. I have a hard time believing they would bundle all 5 games together. An enhanced re-release of UC4 and LL I can see.
But would be cool nonetheless.
5 in 1 did seem to good to be true.
We know Uncharted 4 will be coming to PC soon, but I doubted the entire collection would be. At least this soon.
If they do port the games, assuming it wont be all 5 in 1, I honestly hope they port the Nathan Drake Collection b4 4. Feel like the last one doesnt have nearly the same impact without the playing the previous ones
All the games are already playable through PS Now on pc, right ?
"Quagmire, are you the type of guy who takes 'no' for an answer ?"
"My lawyer doesn't allow me to answer that question"
PSN ID: skmblake | Feel free to add me
5 in 1? One could call that uncharted territory.
If they do actually bundle all 5 together for just $60 that's insane. They could easily sell Uncharted 1-3 for $60 and Uncharted 4 + Lost Legacy for $60.
|SKMBlake said:
All the games are already playable through PS Now on pc, right ?
The first 3 games of Uncharted are but it's just streaming and it's the console versions of the games whereas the PC ports would be getting the full PC treatment like unlocked framerate, ultra-wide monitor support, and graphical customization. The Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone PC ports did receive additional level of detail in the graphics as well. Not sure if they would continue that specific trend with further ports.
But this specific report appears to be false. Sony did show that Uncharted 4 would be coming to PC soon, though.