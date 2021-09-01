103,087 77,297 72,687 299,503 76,424 98,656 12,623 218,289 65,210 43,923 5,817 134,811 10,519 13,916 921 27,713 8,420 2,331 N/A 11,867 N/A N/A 492 492

Be sure to share the Weekly breakdown article:

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 299,503 units sold for the week ending August 21, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.96 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 218,289 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.03 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 134,811 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.80 million units.

It has taken the PS5 41 weeks to sell 11 million units, while it took the PS4 44 weeks to reach the same milestone.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,713 units, the Xbox One sold 11,867 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 492 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 57,913 units (-16.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 100,398 (-78.4%), the Xbox One is down 11,325 units (-48.8%), and the 3DS is down 4,684 units (-90.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 25,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 31,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 11,00 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 299,503 ( 89,955,672 ) PlayStation 5 - 218,289 ( 11,027,315 ) Xbox Series X|S - 134,811 ( 6,799,665 ) PlayStation 4 - 27,713 ( 116,384,642 ) Xbox One - 11,867 ( 50,344,783 ) 3DS - 492 ( 75,940,963 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 112,091 PlayStation 5 - 82,317 Xbox Series X|S - 70,847 PlayStation 4 - 11,115 Xbox One - 8,945

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 98,656 Switch - 77,297 Xbox Series X|S - 43,923 PlayStation 4 - 13,916 Xbox One - 2,331 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 100,070 PlayStation 5 - 31,477 Xbox Series X|S - 15,669 PlayStation 4 - 2,226 Xbox One - 382 3DS - 492 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates: