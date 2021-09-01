By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sales Discussion - Global Hardware August 15-21 - PS5 Sales Top 11 Million

trunkswd
 
Be sure to share the Weekly breakdown article:

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 299,503 units sold for the week ending August 21, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.96 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 218,289 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.03 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 134,811 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.80 million units.

It has taken the PS5 41 weeks to sell 11 million units, while it took the PS4 44 weeks to reach the same milestone. 

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,713 units, the Xbox One sold 11,867 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 492 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 57,913 units (-16.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 100,398 (-78.4%), the Xbox One is down 11,325 units (-48.8%), and the 3DS is down 4,684 units (-90.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 25,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 31,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 11,00 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 299,503 (89,955,672)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 218,289 (11,027,315)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 134,811 (6,799,665)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 27,713 (116,384,642)
  5. Xbox One - 11,867 (50,344,783)
  6. 3DS - 492 (75,940,963)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 112,091
  2. PlayStation 5 - 82,317
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 70,847
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,115
  5. Xbox One - 8,945
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. PlayStation 5 - 98,656
  2. Switch - 77,297
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 43,923
  4. PlayStation 4 - 13,916
  5. Xbox One - 2,331
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 100,070
  2. PlayStation 5 - 31,477
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 15,669
  4. PlayStation 4 - 2,226
  5. Xbox One - 382
  6. 3DS - 492 (Japan only)
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 10,045
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,839
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,372
  4. PlayStation 4 - 456
  5. Xbox One - 209
Last edited by trunkswd - 2 hours ago

VGChartz Sales Analyst and Writer - William D'Angelo - I stream on Twitch and have my own YoutubeFollow me on Twitter @TrunksWD.

Writer of the Gap Charts | Weekly Hardware Breakdown Top 10 | Weekly Sales Analysis | Marketshare Features, as well as daily news on the Video Game Industry.

Elputoxd

Interested in seeing if Xbox can sell 11 million consoles this year. 10 million is done at this point, it's on track beat 360's 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2012 and it's ahead of all of the Xbox One years too (Xbox One sold 5.47 million consoles between September and December 2015, which was its best year).

Edit with more data: from January 2015 to the first day of September 2015, Xbox One sold 2.97 million units. Series is going to sell 4 million in the same period.

Last edited by Elputoxd - 4 hours ago

PortisheadBiscuit

Switch so close to 90 mil
3DS so close, yet so far from 76 mil



brute

I understand that EU is PS5's strongest market and these are only estimates but its gap with Switch seems quite large.
How do these weekly numbers compare to PS4's first year in EU?



tag:"reviews only matter for the real hardcore gamer"