I just came across this latest tidbit after coming back from work this morning, and it made my head spin. Apparently, games with simulated gambling that don't use real currency must now be rated 18+, but games with loot boxes can be sold and marketed to kids no problem. We all know what it is, it's a ruse for them to pretend that they care about gambling.

This is absolutely pathetic, anything to allow scummy publishers to keep their precious gambling mechanics in their games (I'm looking at you, EA):

So it seems that any video game that has simulated gambling is now rated as an 18+ in Europe through PEGI



Pokémon Red, Blue & Yellow all flagged as gambling



As much as people hate the removal of the Game Corners in Pokémon games, it's clearly necessaryhttps://t.co/gzQeqDwUi9 — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 31, 2021

So let me get this straight, games with actual gambling with real money (FIFA, Madden, original build of SWBF2)="those are perfectly fine for kids, even though they'll probably empty their parents' credit cards and have."

Playing a slot machine using in-game currency only="will somebody plz think of the kids! Adult only rating! Even if it's a game literally designed for kids!"