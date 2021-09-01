Vote for your top 5 most anticipated games in decending order!
Rules:
- Please list your platform as best as you can. If a game has votes for PS4 and PS5, I will combine the points. Same goes for the Xbox One and Series S|X.
- NO, EVERYONE LIST YOUR PLATFORM! I'll likely separate the consoles out in the system breakdown though.
- PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF LAVOS LIST YOUR PLATFORM!!!!!!
- These are the stipulations for voting
- While mostly games should be formally announced, yearly games will be allowed but games that are likely in development need actual confirmation. Games like Elder Scrolls VI and Ni No Kuni 3, where they have been confirmed at least are eligible.
- The game cannot release in September (or before). So it has to be October 2021 or after.
- If a game has already released on other consoles but comes out later on your console of choice, feel free to vote for it (For instance, The Medium is out for Xbox but the PS5 version won't come out until September).
- If a game has not released in your region, you may still vote for it. (closest example I can think of right now is that Rune Factory 5 came out in May in Japan but won't come out until later worldwide).
- If you have a question about a release of a game, feel free to ask. I sometimes take a while to get back in touch but I'll address the issue when i see it. Furthermore, if there is a mistake on my part, feel free to let me know and I will correct it. I also plan to revisit this thread mid-month to adjust dates that have changed/been confirmed. This way it can stay somewhat accurate at least. A lot of games are getting their release dates changed so I want to make sure this thread remains somewhat accurate.
- Points will be tallied based off of the placement of the titles. For instance, your #1 will get 5 points, #2 will get 4, etc.
- 1. = 5 points
- 2. = 4 points
- 3. = 3 points
- 4. = 2 points
- 5. = 1 point
- If you need to edit your post, please create a new post and quote your old post. As I go through and count your votes, I will be hitting the like button on your post to make sure you know your post has been counted. Please refrain from editing the post after I like your post.