axumblade 1 hour ago

Vote for your top 5 most anticipated games in decending order!

Rules:

  • Please list your platform as best as you can. If a game has votes for PS4 and PS5, I will combine the points. Same goes for the Xbox One and Series S|X. 
  • NO, EVERYONE LIST YOUR PLATFORM! I'll likely separate the consoles out in the system breakdown though. 
  • PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF LAVOS LIST YOUR PLATFORM!!!!!!
  • These are the stipulations for voting
    • While mostly games should be formally announced, yearly games will be allowed but games that are likely in development need actual confirmation. Games like Elder Scrolls VI and Ni No Kuni 3, where they have been confirmed at least are eligible.
    • The game cannot release in September (or before). So it has to be October 2021 or after.
      • If a game has already released on other consoles but comes out later on your console of choice, feel free to vote for it (For instance, The Medium is out for Xbox but the PS5 version won't come out until September). 
      • If a game has not released in your region, you may still vote for it. (closest example I can think of right now is that Rune Factory 5 came out in May in Japan but won't come out until later worldwide). 
      • If you have a question about a release of a game, feel free to ask. I sometimes take a while to get back in touch but I'll address the issue when i see it. Furthermore, if there is a mistake on my part, feel free to let me know and I will correct it. I also plan to revisit this thread mid-month to adjust dates that have changed/been confirmed. This way it can stay somewhat accurate at least. A lot of games are getting their release dates changed so I want to make sure this thread remains somewhat accurate. 
  • Points will be tallied based off of the placement of the titles. For instance, your #1 will get 5 points, #2 will get 4, etc. 
    • 1. = 5 points
    • 2. = 4 points
    • 3. = 3 points
    • 4. = 2 points
    • 5. = 1 point
  • If you need to edit your post, please create a new post and quote your old post. As I go through and count your votes, I will be hitting the like button on your post to make sure you know your post has been counted. Please refrain from editing the post after I like your post. 


Most Wanted September Voting
Most Wanted August Results
LGBT Thread

axumblade 1 hour ago

September Releases (These titles are no longer eligible): Aragami 2, Astria Ascending, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, Bus Simulator 21, Chernobylite (PS,XB), Deathloop, Death's Stranding Director's Cut, Diablo II: Resurrected (PC), Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Eastward, El Shaddai, Embr, Encased, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, Gamedec, Ghostrunner, Golf Club Wasteland, Hot Wheels Unleashed, In Sound Mind, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Kraken Academy, Lake, Lemnis Gate, Life Is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS, XB), Lost In Random, Lost Judgment, NBA 2K22, New World, Ni No Kuni II: Reveanant Kingdom (NS), Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PC), Pokemon Unite, Port Royale 4, Rogue Lords, Sable, SkateBIRD, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Tales of Arise, The Artful Escape, The Medium (PS5), WarioWare: Get It Together, World War Z: Aftermath, WRC 10

October Releases: (Last month to vote for these games!) Age of Empires IV, A Little To the Left, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Demon Slayer: The Video Game, Far Cry 6, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, FIFA 22, Into The Pit, Jett: The Far Shore, Lego Marvel Super Heroes (NS), Mario Party Superstars, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Metroid Dread, Monster Crown, NASCAR 21: Ignition, NHL 22, Ori: Collection (NS), Phoenix Point, Riders Republic, Solar Ash, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Super Robot Wars 30 (PC), Tetris Effect: Connected (NS), The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

November Releases: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Farming Simulator 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto V (next gen), Jurassic World Evolution 2, Just Dance 2022, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Shin Megami Tensei V

December: Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Halo Infinite, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, Spellforce III Reforged

January 2022: Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends Archeus

February 2022: Horizon Forbidden West, Saints Row, Sifu

March 2022: Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, XB)

April 2022: Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

September 2022: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

November 2022: Starfield

Kyuu 46 minutes ago

1. Elden Ring (PC)
2. FFXIV Endwalker (PC)
3. Metroid Dread (NS)
4. FFXVI (PS5)
5. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)



NobleTeam360 44 minutes ago

1. SMT V (NS)
2. Halo Infinite (XSX)
3. Forza Horizon 5 (XSX)
4. Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
5. Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)



axumblade 37 minutes ago

1. Metroid Dread (NS)
2. Forza Horizon 5 (S|X)
3. Mario Party Superstars (NS)
4. The Gunk (S|X)
5. Back 4 Blood (S|X)

Close Calls: Age of Empires IV, Horizon: Forbidden West, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Solar Ash, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



