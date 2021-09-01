September Releases (These titles are no longer eligible): Aragami 2, Astria Ascending, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, Bus Simulator 21, Chernobylite (PS,XB), Deathloop, Death's Stranding Director's Cut, Diablo II: Resurrected (PC), Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Eastward, El Shaddai, Embr, Encased, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, Gamedec, Ghostrunner, Golf Club Wasteland, Hot Wheels Unleashed, In Sound Mind, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Kraken Academy, Lake, Lemnis Gate, Life Is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS, XB), Lost In Random, Lost Judgment, NBA 2K22, New World, Ni No Kuni II: Reveanant Kingdom (NS), Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PC), Pokemon Unite, Port Royale 4, Rogue Lords, Sable, SkateBIRD, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Tales of Arise, The Artful Escape, The Medium (PS5), WarioWare: Get It Together, World War Z: Aftermath, WRC 10

October Releases: (Last month to vote for these games!) Age of Empires IV, A Little To the Left, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Demon Slayer: The Video Game, Far Cry 6, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, FIFA 22, Into The Pit, Jett: The Far Shore, Lego Marvel Super Heroes (NS), Mario Party Superstars, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Metroid Dread, Monster Crown, NASCAR 21: Ignition, NHL 22, Ori: Collection (NS), Phoenix Point, Riders Republic, Solar Ash, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Super Robot Wars 30 (PC), Tetris Effect: Connected (NS), The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

November Releases: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Farming Simulator 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto V (next gen), Jurassic World Evolution 2, Just Dance 2022, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Shin Megami Tensei V

December: Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Halo Infinite, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, Spellforce III Reforged

January 2022: Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends Archeus

February 2022: Horizon Forbidden West, Saints Row, Sifu

March 2022: Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, XB)

April 2022: Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

September 2022: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

November 2022: Starfield