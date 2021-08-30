Seems like Sony isn`t sitting on their a**....s
In about one year they increased their headcount 33%
https://twitter.com/PS_Studios_WW/status/1430851187314765828?s=20
From 3000 to 4000 devs is a good increase in such a short time, perhaps some studios even got new teams under them.
https://twitter.com/PS_Studios_WW/status/1396899852487991306?s=20
Several good games developed by the 14 studios out there, besides the supporting ones and new additions.
https://twitter.com/PS_Studios_WW/status/1431982417389268995?s=20
And best news, ND is looking to do both new IPs and revisit UC and TLOU.
