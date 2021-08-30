By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sony Discussion - PS Studios organic growth, new projects for ND

DonFerrari 6 hours ago

Seems like Sony isn`t sitting on their a**....s

In about one year they increased their headcount 33%

https://twitter.com/PS_Studios_WW/status/1430851187314765828?s=20

From 3000 to 4000 devs is a good increase in such a short time, perhaps some studios even got new teams under them.

https://twitter.com/PS_Studios_WW/status/1396899852487991306?s=20

Several good games developed by the 14 studios out there, besides the supporting ones and new additions.

https://twitter.com/PS_Studios_WW/status/1431982417389268995?s=20

And best news, ND is looking to do both new IPs and revisit UC and TLOU.



Otter 6 hours ago

Happy we're finally getting a new IP from ND.



Bristow9091 5 hours ago
DonFerrari said:

In about one year they increased their headcount 33%

month* according to that tweet...



DonFerrari 4 hours ago
Bristow9091 said:
DonFerrari said:

In about one year they increased their headcount 33%

month* according to that tweet...

I believe that to be a typo, if Sony had hired 1000 devs in one month we would have heard several news about it =]



