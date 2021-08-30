By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Do you like the current team up of Nintendo/Microsoft?

dx11332sega 4 hours ago

Everybody knows Microsoft ported Ori exclusively to Switch/Xbox but not PS4 same with cuphead And Cave Shmup Mushihimesama, and espgaluda 2 from xbox 360 been ported to switch not on PS4. more Xbox/Switch ports happening, Switch ported octopath traveler and rumors of bravely default 2 being ported to Xbox now. 



It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.