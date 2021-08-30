Which of these films based on the world of video gaming pop culture do you think is better, and why?
Bet with Liquidlaser: I say PS5 and Xbox Series will sell more than 56 million combined by the end of 2023.
I think the best is...
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World
|4
|66.67%
|Ready Player One
|2
|33.33%
|Total:
|6
I loved Ready Player One but it felt like it tried a bit too hard at times (and I prefer the book over the movie). Scott Pilgrim is one of my favorite movies of all time. It's a goto when I'm feeling sad and need a pickmeup.
Scott Pilgrim coz "Hey check it out I learned the bassline from Final Fantasy 2".
|Kyuu said:
Scott Pilgrim coz "Hey check it out I learned the bassline from Final Fantasy 2".
Absolute classic.
I don't think you can make an equivalent comparison between these movies. One actually feels like a living video game world, the other just feels like a bunch of normies trying too hard to make pop culture references they don't understand.
Ready Player One.
Scott Pilgrim tried too hard. It was visual effect overload and it got in the way of the comedy/story. Michael Cera is also miscast in the lead role.
Free Guy is a pretty good videogame movie I must say. I recommend watching it in a theater if it is safe to do so where you live. Wreck it Ralph is also darn good.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1gWECYYOSo
Please Watch/Share this video so it gets shown in Hollywood.
I havent seen Ready Player One, but still voted for Scott Pilgrim vs The World. That movie is just amazing.
