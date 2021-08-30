By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Movies Discussion - Scott Pilgrim vs Ready Player One: Battle of the video game movies

 

I think the best is...

Scott Pilgrim vs The World 4 66.67%
 
Ready Player One 2 33.33%
 
Total:6
curl-6 6 hours ago

Which of these films based on the world of video gaming pop culture do you think is better, and why?



axumblade 6 hours ago

I loved Ready Player One but it felt like it tried a bit too hard at times (and I prefer the book over the movie). Scott Pilgrim is one of my favorite movies of all time. It's a goto when I'm feeling sad and need a pickmeup.



Kyuu 6 hours ago

Scott Pilgrim coz "Hey check it out I learned the bassline from Final Fantasy 2".



Shaunodon 4 hours ago
Kyuu said:

Scott Pilgrim coz "Hey check it out I learned the bassline from Final Fantasy 2".

Absolute classic.

I don't think you can make an equivalent comparison between these movies. One actually feels like a living video game world, the other just feels like a bunch of normies trying too hard to make pop culture references they don't understand.



Signalstar 2 hours ago

Ready Player One.

Scott Pilgrim tried too hard. It was visual effect overload and it got in the way of the comedy/story. Michael Cera is also miscast in the lead role.

Free Guy is a pretty good videogame movie I must say. I recommend watching it in a theater if it is safe to do so where you live. Wreck it Ralph is also darn good.



KLXVER 1 hour ago

I havent seen Ready Player One, but still voted for Scott Pilgrim vs The World. That movie is just amazing.