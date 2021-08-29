By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sony Discussion - "Smaller" Sony games recommendation thread

IcaroRibeiro 5 hours ago

Guys I'm not as familiar with Sony first/second party games as I am with Nintendo. Unfortunately every time I find about Sony exclusives the results are games in line with God of War, Uncharted, Horizon and so on. I have nothing against those games, but sometimes we just want something of smaller scale to play. I guess Sony non-AAA games suffer from passing fairly unnoticed because their AAA steal all the spotlight

PS4 has a fairly big list of exclusives, as I could find here: https://www.playstation.com/pt-br/ps4/ps4-games/ps4-exclusives/

However I have no idea where to start. Can you provide me some guidance? I like action-adventure, adventure, platformers, RPGs (both action RPGs and turn-based RPGs), simulators, puzzles and realtime strategy.

I don't like sport games, racing games and shooters. Fighting games are a mixed-bag I guess

Note: 

It doesn't really need to be ""exclusive"" so you can advice any game outside that list. It's just need to be a Sony IP, it can be released on PC or even on other platforms just fine. I'm just trying to know more about Sony's studios work

Thank you everyone



Around the Network
Wman1996 4 hours ago

You ever play Doki Doki Universe? It's cross-buy on PS3/Vita/PS4. The PS4 version is on PS Now as well. Not a great game, but good. It's quirky and enjoyable.



Lifetime Sales Predictions 

Switch: 144 million (was 73, then 96, then 113 million, then 125 million)

PS5: 105 million Xbox Series S/X: 60 million

PS4: 120 mil (was 100 then 130 million, then 122 million) Xbox One: 51 mil (was 50 then 55 mil)

3DS: 75.5 mil (was 73, then 77 million)

"Let go your earthly tether, enter the void, empty and become wind." - Guru Laghima

IcaroRibeiro 3 hours ago
Wman1996 said:

You ever play Doki Doki Universe? It's cross-buy on PS3/Vita/PS4. The PS4 version is on PS Now as well. Not a great game, but good. It's quirky and enjoyable.

PS Now is currently unavailable in my country 



TheWalrusCaesar 3 hours ago

Super well known game so might not be what ur looking for but also not from a massive studio or anything, Journey is a must play for PS exclusives. More of an experience moreso than a game you would play for long periods of time but its absolutely worth it



JuliusHackebeil 2 hours ago
TheWalrusCaesar said:

Super well known game so might not be what ur looking for but also not from a massive studio or anything, Journey is a must play for PS exclusives. More of an experience moreso than a game you would play for long periods of time but its absolutely worth it

Good pick! Journey is really a gem, not a hidden one, but surely a very competent game. Oddly enough I see Journey getting all the praise, while hardly anybody talks about the studios former outing "flower". It is fairly simmilar to Journey in how it employs emotional manipulation. But it hast a strong eco-criticism-angle to it.

I enjoy it more than Journey. You play as flower petals in the wind, trying to fly close by other flowers, making them bloom. Super relaxed, "zen-like" is an expression a lot of critics used at the time.

I cried through the last 20 Minutes. What a game.

The unfinished swan is a bit similar in scope and experimental character. I think those are the guys that did What Remains of Edith Finch afterwards. Both games I can totaly recommend aswell.



Around the Network
IcaroRibeiro 2 hours ago
TheWalrusCaesar said:

Super well known game so might not be what ur looking for but also not from a massive studio or anything, Journey is a must play for PS exclusives. More of an experience moreso than a game you would play for long periods of time but its absolutely worth it

Journey is added on my list, it's indeed a famous game, thank you



TheWalrusCaesar 1 hour ago
JuliusHackebeil said:
TheWalrusCaesar said:

Super well known game so might not be what ur looking for but also not from a massive studio or anything, Journey is a must play for PS exclusives. More of an experience moreso than a game you would play for long periods of time but its absolutely worth it

Good pick! Journey is really a gem, not a hidden one, but surely a very competent game. Oddly enough I see Journey getting all the praise, while hardly anybody talks about the studios former outing "flower". It is fairly simmilar to Journey in how it employs emotional manipulation. But it hast a strong eco-criticism-angle to it.

I enjoy it more than Journey. You play as flower petals in the wind, trying to fly close by other flowers, making them bloom. Super relaxed, "zen-like" is an expression a lot of critics used at the time.

I cried through the last 20 Minutes. What a game.

The unfinished swan is a bit similar in scope and experimental character. I think those are the guys that did What Remains of Edith Finch afterwards. Both games I can totaly recommend aswell.

Yeah I picked that one up with Journey and I’ve been meaning to play it, good to know. What ur saying reminds me a lot of The Stanley Parable’s dev’s next game The Beginner’s Guide which also didnt get the same attention despite being even better in my opinion so I’ll def give Flower a chance soon



Zkuq 1 hour ago
TheWalrusCaesar said:

Journey is a must play for PS exclusives.

A minor correction: Journey is also available on PC, in case anyone was wondering.



rapsuperstar31 49 minutes ago

Sackboy, Little Big Planet games, Dreams, Fat Princess Adventures, Wipeout, Super Star Dust, Resogun,



JuliusHackebeil 42 minutes ago
TheWalrusCaesar said:
JuliusHackebeil said:

Good pick! Journey is really a gem, not a hidden one, but surely a very competent game. Oddly enough I see Journey getting all the praise, while hardly anybody talks about the studios former outing "flower". It is fairly simmilar to Journey in how it employs emotional manipulation. But it hast a strong eco-criticism-angle to it.

I enjoy it more than Journey. You play as flower petals in the wind, trying to fly close by other flowers, making them bloom. Super relaxed, "zen-like" is an expression a lot of critics used at the time.

I cried through the last 20 Minutes. What a game.

The unfinished swan is a bit similar in scope and experimental character. I think those are the guys that did What Remains of Edith Finch afterwards. Both games I can totaly recommend aswell.

Yeah I picked that one up with Journey and I’ve been meaning to play it, good to know. What ur saying reminds me a lot of The Stanley Parable’s dev’s next game The Beginner’s Guide which also didnt get the same attention despite being even better in my opinion so I’ll def give Flower a chance soon

Oh yeah, if you are into Journey, chances are you will like flower.

I always wanted to play The Stanley Parable. I think I waited for the PS4 version and it never came out. Did not even know that they had a game afterwards. Will definitely check out The Beginner's Guide (and The Stanley Parable aswell hopefully). I recently played Superliminal which I heard was somewhat similar to those games. And I liked it a lot for this small, charming experiment it was. The things they do with perception is really cool.