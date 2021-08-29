Guys I'm not as familiar with Sony first/second party games as I am with Nintendo. Unfortunately every time I find about Sony exclusives the results are games in line with God of War, Uncharted, Horizon and so on. I have nothing against those games, but sometimes we just want something of smaller scale to play. I guess Sony non-AAA games suffer from passing fairly unnoticed because their AAA steal all the spotlight

PS4 has a fairly big list of exclusives, as I could find here: https://www.playstation.com/pt-br/ps4/ps4-games/ps4-exclusives/

However I have no idea where to start. Can you provide me some guidance? I like action-adventure, adventure, platformers, RPGs (both action RPGs and turn-based RPGs), simulators, puzzles and realtime strategy.

I don't like sport games, racing games and shooters. Fighting games are a mixed-bag I guess

Note:

It doesn't really need to be ""exclusive"" so you can advice any game outside that list. It's just need to be a Sony IP, it can be released on PC or even on other platforms just fine. I'm just trying to know more about Sony's studios work

Thank you everyone