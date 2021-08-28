Don't want to spoil too much 'cause it's new (plus I haven't finished my first playthrough yet), but based on my experience so far, I can definitively say that Psychonauts 2 is the best game I own for the Series X that's not also available on the PlayStation 5. The way the stage designs connect directly to the mental states and particular struggles of the characters who's minds you enter feels especially deliberate in a way that I've consistently found moving. I've been struck by how serious mental conditions like alcoholism and PTSD have been centered in a way that makes them approachable topics without trivializing them. The writing's excellent and very witty in a way that fans of the original will recognize, but this is at the same time a serious, emotional story about forgiveness with lots of layers to peel back, and I'm not done yet.

That's all I wanted to say. Get this game, especially if you own a Series X! Even without being finished yet, I can already say it's one of the most fun and meaningful games I've played all year.