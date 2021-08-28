By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Microsoft Discussion - Psychonauts 2 is outstanding!!

Jaicee 3 hours ago

Don't want to spoil too much 'cause it's new (plus I haven't finished my first playthrough yet), but based on my experience so far, I can definitively say that Psychonauts 2 is the best game I own for the Series X that's not also available on the PlayStation 5. The way the stage designs connect directly to the mental states and particular struggles of the characters who's minds you enter feels especially deliberate in a way that I've consistently found moving. I've been struck by how serious mental conditions like alcoholism and PTSD have been centered in a way that makes them approachable topics without trivializing them. The writing's excellent and very witty in a way that fans of the original will recognize, but this is at the same time a serious, emotional story about forgiveness with lots of layers to peel back, and I'm not done yet.

That's all I wanted to say. Get this game, especially if you own a Series X! Even without being finished yet, I can already say it's one of the most fun and meaningful games I've played all year.

Last edited by Jaicee - 1 hour ago

AkimboCurly 2 hours ago

Yeah I completely agree. The first game did a great job also representing the psyche of each subject - the Milkman conspiracy level being a prime example. The second does it even better - and its more 'meta' and self-aware than ever. I've finished my first runthrough already but I want to go back and do the collectibles.

Also to clarify, the game is also on PS5, it's just that you play the PS4 Pro version at 1440p@60fps rather than having a native app. While it's quite sad that no native version is planned, you can have 100% of the experience there too, so there's no excuse to skip it. It even plays flawlessly on my 750ti at 900p :)