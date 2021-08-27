Ill get this because its for free, but I'd not pay full price, its just a 2d metroid, and with the power of the switch I still see aliasing there, disappointing. The 3ds metroid was good, but nothing special, got repetitive quick. I just wanted a metroid prime 4 or a remaster of the trilogy. You'd think with the huge sales of the switch, Nintendo would take the opportunity to pump out these games, because there's huge sales potential. Where's prime4? Where's pikmin 4? Where's mario kart 9? almost 4 and half years since launch and still no mario kart? The same with a 2d mario game, the wiiU had one on launch day and it was my all time favourite mario 2d, the wii also had one, and so did the 3ds. And where smash bros? No smash bros the entire generation?

The switch is the most successful Nintendo console ever, they should take it seriously. It feels like Nintendo is just relaxing this generation. Mario tennis was disappointing compared to the previous ones, mario golf was just horrible. A whole generation without a new Donkey kong? A whole generation without Star fox?And what happened to wave race or F zero? What happend to pilot wings?

What is nintendo doing? Arent they supposed to make games?