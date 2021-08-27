It was one thing to have a 3 month delay on co-op campaign and 6 month delay on Forge since that's mainly 5% at most of the overall community and a small delay really isn't that big of a deal. Especially with Forge since that's more of a tool for the longevity of the game. I was giving 343 the benefit of a doubt based on 1) this is the first open world, non-linear Halo campaign compared to the much shorter, very linear campaigns of the past, so there are surely a lot of technical hurdles to iron out and 343 wanted it to be polished and ready and 2) we don't know the extent the pandemic has had on development the past year and a half. The gaming industry in general has been setback and who knows, co-op campaign and forge could've been there at launch if it wasn't for the pandemic.

BUT THIS?!

You will not get XP for completing matches in Halo Infinite multiplayer. The only way to progress your battle pass is through challenges. And this is a system that is going to be monetized through "challenge swaps." A system that is completely the opposite over the progression system they implemented in Halo: MCC, which itself was inspired by Halo: Reach and has been highly commended by the community. A lack of any progression system outside of the challenges will not keep players motivated to keep playing and it directly incentivizes players to purchase those challenge swaps because players will want to progress faster.

So either be a god or pay up to progress! Not being rewarded for gameplay performance or activity completion will not keep players long-term. This is something that is deeply concerning as this isn't a technical hurdle or can blame the pandemic on a setback. This was a design choice. And with the "no per-match XP at launch" statement, they can come out in like Season 3 with XP progression and actually market XP gains per match as a new thing as if it's not in literally every single FPS game.

Imagine the daily challenge is to get a certain number of sniper kills and that one god tier player keeps getting the sniper. You'll either quit the match or just play out the match and make no progress whatsoever. No long term XP system will just not fly. It'll be a detriment to matchmaking. It's just creates the narrative that the battle pass IS the only progression system within Infinite. 343 is really shooting themselves in the foot over and over again with blatantly obvious missteps.