Hey guys, I'm not actually updating this list until Monday, but I figured I would create the thread today and take suggestions for what games you guys think should be in the poll instead of just throwing 8 titles up there. Since there are a ton of releases next month, I figured I would put the choices in your hands.

Also, I'm contemplating adding the results into the Most Wanted thread to count as a community "vote" and giving the game with the most votes an extra 5 points, 2nd most votes 4 points, etc. Just throwing out ideas. But please, let me know what you guys think should be on the poll. These are all of the titles that are eligible for the poll. If anything's missing please add on. The bolded, are currently the ones I'm going with unless you guys think another title should be in there. I'm also thinking of leaving the "nothing/something else" options off since I'm polling you guys for what you want in it.

September Releases (Last Time to Vote on These): Aragami 2, Astria Ascending, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, Bus Simulator 21, Chernobylite (PS,XB), Deathloop, Death's Stranding Director's Cut, Diablo II: Resurrected (PC), Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Eastward, El Shaddai, Embr, Encased, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, Gamedec, Ghostrunner, Golf Club Wasteland, Hot Wheels Unleashed, In Sound Mind, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Kraken Academy, Lake, Lemnis Gate, Life Is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS, XB), Lost In Random, Lost Judgment, NBA 2K22, New World, Ni No Kuni II: Reveanant Kingdom (NS), Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PC), Pokemon Unite, Port Royale 4, Rogue Lords, Sable, SkateBIRD, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Tales of Arise, The Artful Escape, The Medium (PS5), WarioWare: Get It Together, World War Z: Aftermath, WRC 10

I will be updating the OP next week, after Rol's Persona Poll is done. Also, a bonus poll question will be up as well. Just want to keep this from getting too confusing for now.