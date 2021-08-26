It's two predecessors sold 89.5 million units combined according to Nintendo, (13.56 + 75.94) so as of the latest weekly numbers, Switch has outsold them both.

Early in the Switch's life is was often argued by some that because it was replacing them both, it would have to sell better than both to be a success. This number was also often held up as the maximum audience for Switch, as the sum total of their previous home console and handheld install base.

Well, there it is.