|JRPGfan said:
gameplay demo for those intrested:
Doesnt really do anything for me.
I can understand the lack of hype tbh (doesnt look AAA quality, its running super low res, tons of aliasing)
(I think this will mostly appeal to people that already loved the series, and not do much to bring in new audience)
Suda games have never had the pretention to pretend being AAA games, no more heroes 3 is no where near being a AAA game (the wii games looked bad even for a wii game but were really fun to play).
the game is constant and smooth in battles and minigames but still struggles in some places in the open world. They fixed the framedrops there (open world) but emptiness, clipping and aliaising especially when riding the bike, are still persisting. yeah i guess that was a bit ambitious for them and maybe needed some couple of months to fix those things.
other than that; i see the combat and the scenario really well made.