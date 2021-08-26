By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sales Discussion - Famitsu sales: Week 34, 2021 - (16th August - 22nd August)

kenjab 5 hours ago

Software sales

01./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 17.656 / 2.772.950 (-16%)
02./01. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! <TBL> (Konami) {2021.08.12} (¥6.000) – 16.742 / 113.039 (-83%)
03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 15.767 / 3.995.095 (-26%)
04./03. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 15.385 / 2.139.193 (-28%)
05./00. [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥7.900) – 13.745 / NEW
06./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 13.581 / 2.336.531 (-38%)
07./00. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥6.900) – 10.224 / NEW
08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.870 / 4.389.399 (-32%)
09./10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 8.212 / 857.492 (-35%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 6.810 / 1.970.823 (-43%)

Number of games in Top 10

NSW – 8
PS4 – 1
PS5 – 1

Hardware sales



SW-3707-5131-3911

kenjab 5 hours ago

XBox Series gets another big shipment to Japan, of both X and S models. PS5 version of GoT:DC outsells PS4 version at launch. Clearly no Switch sweep of top 30 this week.



SW-3707-5131-3911

Farsala 5 hours ago

XBS is massive this week. 7.4% of it's total sales in one week.



Kakadu18 5 hours ago

Surprisingly great hold for the Switch and up YoY too.
XBS demand must be pretty big, maybe we'll see a few 10k+ weeks in the holidays.
GoT selling better on PS5 is great.



trunkswd 5 hours ago

Xbox Series X|S selling nearly half of PS5 in Japan is just a weird thing to see. I know it is all about stock at this point. It is good to see the Xbox not dead in Japan.



VGChartz Sales Analyst and Writer - William D'Angelo

Writer of the Gap Charts | Weekly Hardware Breakdown Top 10 | Weekly Sales Analysis | Marketshare Features, as well as daily news on the Video Game Industry.

Signalstar 4 hours ago

Great sales for Xbox.

PlayStation/Sony have the best selling game of the week for a change. Got was already a big hit last year.



Bofferbrauer2 4 hours ago

Big jump for the XS.

It would have been interesting to know how many PS5 are sent off to China (and potentially South-east Asia), and what the actual baseline for the Xbox is since it's selling out as soon as the shipments come in. It feels like without those issues, Xbox sales wouldn't be much lower than Playstation in Japan anymore.



yo33331 4 hours ago

Xbox Series making record weekly numbers in japan. Very good. Hard work pays off. Congrats. Interesting to see if we will see weeks where the Xbox series outsells PS5 there, just like there were some weeks 360 did outsold PS3 back in the first half of that gen.

Last edited by yo33331 - 4 hours ago

Otter 4 hours ago
Bofferbrauer2 said:

Big jump for the XS.

It would have been interesting to know how many PS5 are sent off to China (and potentially South-east Asia), and what the actual baseline for the Xbox is since it's selling out as soon as the shipments come in. It feels like without those issues, Xbox sales wouldn't be much lower than Playstation in Japan anymore.

If this is happening to Playstation, I think the same question has to be asked for Xbox. Same in regards to the PS5's real demand without stock issues. Both are selling everything they ship



PortisheadBiscuit 4 hours ago

Great week for Xbox