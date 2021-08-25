Well fellow Saints fans, it has been 6 and a half years since the last new Saints Row game, Gat Out of Hell, it has been a painfully long wait for fans of the series. The trailer for the new Saints Row game dropped earlier today:

Needless to say, the fans aren't happy with what we got after waiting this long. The official posting of the trailer has about 3 times as many dislikes as likes, and virtually every reposting to the trailer has more dislikes than likes. React channels are already making videos saying they hate it. The game is being slammed on social media.

Fans were expecting either a sequel to 4 focused on the time travel hinted at in 4, or a game set after Gat out of Hell's retcon ending, where Johnny Gat asked God to reset the Saints Row universe, and then a clip was shown with Johnny Gat, Matt Miller, and Kinzie Kensington working as cops. Instead, what we got is a total reboot, new setting, all new characters. Some might say, "ok that's not so bad, the game will surely still tonally feel like Saints Row, even if it is all new characters", but those people would be wrong. One honestly wouldn't even know this was a Saints Row game were it not for the title at the end, the prevalence of the color purple, and the fleur-de-lis on one of the character's lapels. The game's depiction of the Saints gang is drawing more comparisons to the DeadSec of Ubisoft's Watch Dogs franchise than it is to the Saints gang of the earlier games.

The earlier Saints Row games were clearly made for a fanbase of gen X and millennial gamers, the soundtracks were tailored to those age groups, the pop culture references were tailored to those age groups, the humor was tailored to those age groups. But this reboot? It honestly seems like they are trying to win a whole new demographic of gen z Fortnite players instead of catering to their existing fanbase of gen x and millennial gamers. It is a totally baffling decision by Volition. How could they watch the hate they got got Agents of Mayhem, watch it become a critical and sales flop, and then think this Saints reboot was a good idea? Surely they would have focus tested this idea before they spent several years and many millions of dollars making the game. It's like they want their parent company, the Embracer Group, to close their studio for releasing 2 flops in a row.