trunkswd 16 hours ago

Be sure to share the Weekly breakdown article:

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 324,933 units sold for the week ending August 14, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.64 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 186,928 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 123,349 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.69 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,104 units, the Xbox One sold 12,009 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 512 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 101,060 units (-23.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 99,760 (-78.0%), the Xbox One is down 10,323 units (-46.2%), and the 3DS is down 4,836 units (-90.4%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 31,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down nearly 2,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 324,933 (89,641,169)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 186,928 (10,804,026)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 123,349 (6,686,902)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 28,104 (116,356,929)
  5. Xbox One - 12,009 (50,332,916)
  6. 3DS - 512 (75,940,471)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 117,291
  2. PlayStation 5 - 68,578
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 65,716
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,558
  5. Xbox One - 9,032
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. PlayStation 5 - 85,815
  2. Switch - 77,857
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 42,776
  4. PlayStation 4 - 13,623
  5. Xbox One - 2,388
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 118,193
  2. PlayStation 5 - 27,123
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 10,760
  4. PlayStation 4 - 2,447
  5. Xbox One - 386
  6. 3DS - 512 (Japan only)
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 11,592
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,412
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,097
  4. PlayStation 4 - 476
  5. Xbox One - 203


VGChartz Sales Analyst and Writer - William D'Angelo

Writer of the Gap Charts | Weekly Hardware Breakdown Top 10 | Weekly Sales Analysis | Marketshare Features, as well as daily news on the Video Game Industry.

Alex_The_Hedgehog 15 hours ago

Switch really close to 90 million right now.



Dulfite 15 hours ago

Wow, it's going to be close next week for 90 million or not. It's only 359k away.



Alex_The_Hedgehog 14 hours ago

Also, the next target for Xbox Series is the Dreamcast (8.20 million).



trunkswd 14 hours ago
Dulfite said:

Wow, it's going to be close next week for 90 million or not. It's only 359k away.

Unless there are adjustments, it is unlikely the Switch will get a big enough of a boost to hit 90 million next week (week ending August 21). PS5 will likely just top 11 million as we know there was a decent sized drop of PS5 consoles in some countries. 



VGChartz Sales Analyst and Writer - William D'Angelo

Writer of the Gap Charts | Weekly Hardware Breakdown Top 10 | Weekly Sales Analysis | Marketshare Features, as well as daily news on the Video Game Industry.

S.Peelman 13 hours ago

So Switch sales two weeks ago were indeed the low point. In the same week as last year, or so I was told. Nothing out of the ordinary for Switch, and no cliff yet, after all.



PortisheadBiscuit 12 hours ago

Switch is doing amazing, it'll be interesting to see how the LED model affects things.



farlaff 9 hours ago
PortisheadBiscuit said:

Switch is doing amazing, it'll be interesting to see how the LED model affects things.

If these current sales are any indication, OLED will do very well.



General gamer, fanboy hater

yo33331 9 hours ago

So the 3DS data should be very close to finishing, as the worldwide shipments figure for the system was 75.94M officially from Nintendo themselves.



curl-6 7 hours ago

For the equivalent week in PS4's 5th (Nth Hemisphere) Summer, it was at 209k, so I think we can hold off on any proclamations of Switch's doom.



Bet with Liquidlaser: I say PS5 and Xbox Series will sell more than 56 million combined by the end of 2023.