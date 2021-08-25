Be sure to share the Weekly breakdown article:
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 324,933 units sold for the week ending August 14, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.64 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 186,928 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 123,349 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.69 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,104 units, the Xbox One sold 12,009 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 512 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 101,060 units (-23.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 99,760 (-78.0%), the Xbox One is down 10,323 units (-46.2%), and the 3DS is down 4,836 units (-90.4%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 31,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down nearly 2,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 324,933 (89,641,169)
- PlayStation 5 - 186,928 (10,804,026)
- Xbox Series X|S - 123,349 (6,686,902)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,104 (116,356,929)
- Xbox One - 12,009 (50,332,916)
- 3DS - 512 (75,940,471)
- Switch - 117,291
- PlayStation 5 - 68,578
- Xbox Series X|S - 65,716
- PlayStation 4 - 11,558
- Xbox One - 9,032
- PlayStation 5 - 85,815
- Switch - 77,857
- Xbox Series X|S - 42,776
- PlayStation 4 - 13,623
- Xbox One - 2,388
- Switch - 118,193
- PlayStation 5 - 27,123
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,760
- PlayStation 4 - 2,447
- Xbox One - 386
- 3DS - 512 (Japan only)
- Switch - 11,592
- PlayStation 5 - 5,412
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,097
- PlayStation 4 - 476
- Xbox One - 203
