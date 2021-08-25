Be sure to share the Weekly breakdown article:

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 324,933 units sold for the week ending August 14, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.64 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 186,928 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 123,349 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.69 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,104 units, the Xbox One sold 12,009 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 512 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 101,060 units (-23.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 99,760 (-78.0%), the Xbox One is down 10,323 units (-46.2%), and the 3DS is down 4,836 units (-90.4%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 31,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down nearly 2,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 324,933 ( 89,641,169 ) PlayStation 5 - 186,928 ( 10,804,026 ) Xbox Series X|S - 123,349 ( 6,686,902 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,104 ( 116,356,929 ) Xbox One - 12,009 ( 50,332,916 ) 3DS - 512 ( 75,940,471 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 117,291 PlayStation 5 - 68,578 Xbox Series X|S - 65,716 PlayStation 4 - 11,558 Xbox One - 9,032

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 85,815 Switch - 77,857 Xbox Series X|S - 42,776 PlayStation 4 - 13,623 Xbox One - 2,388 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 118,193 PlayStation 5 - 27,123 Xbox Series X|S - 10,760 PlayStation 4 - 2,447 Xbox One - 386 3DS - 512 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates: