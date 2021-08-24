Here is mine, purely based on the games output and my tastes obviously :)



S Tier: Bethesda, Obsidian, Playground Games, Inxile Entertainment

A Tier: 343 Industrie, The Coalition ,Ninja Theory ,Tango Gameworks , Turn 10, Arkane Studios

B Tier: Undead Labs, Mojang, ID Software

C Tier: Machine Games .Double Fine

D Tier: Compulsion , Roundhouse Studios, Alpha Dog, Zenimax Online

Bethesda, Inxile and Obsidian are by far the top 3 in my list, I do not think there is any games out there that I do not like from those studios.

Playground is also S because, even if I'm not playing the Horizon games that much, those games are just a gender-redifiner imo. They are just the best looking arcadish racing games out there.... I think what they did is exceptionnal.

For 343 industries, they came out with a lot of stuff, people should not just stick on one thing or two. Halo 5 was 'meh' (story wise) but the game was really good technically so I don't think this has to do with how good the studio is. And then before that I really like everything they did, I'm a Halo fan but I'm not a Bungie fan, they way Bungie per say. Looking at Halo Infinite so far, this is going to hit all my spots too, so yah maybe not S yet, but easily an A :)