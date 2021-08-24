By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

dx11332sega 1 day ago

What They been Doing Recently

Here's mine

S Tier: Bethesda, Obsidian, Playground Games, ID Software, Machine Games .Double Fine, Mojang, Arkane Studios

A Tier:The Coalition ,Ninja Theory ,Tango Gameworks , Turn 10 ,Inxile Entertainment

B Tier: Rare

C Tier : Zenimax Online

D Tier:Compulsion , Undead Labs, Roundhouse Studios, Alpha Dog

Unproven List : 343 Industries( because Joseph Staten just got in), The Intiative,Worlds Edge



Imaginedvl 1 day ago

Here is mine, purely based on the games output and my tastes obviously :)

S Tier: Bethesda, Obsidian, Playground Games, Inxile Entertainment
A Tier: 343 Industrie, The Coalition ,Ninja Theory ,Tango Gameworks , Turn 10, Arkane Studios
B Tier: Undead Labs, Mojang, ID Software
C Tier: Machine Games .Double Fine
D Tier: Compulsion , Roundhouse Studios, Alpha Dog, Zenimax Online

Bethesda, Inxile and Obsidian are by far the top 3 in my list, I do not think there is any games out there that I do not like from those studios.

Playground is also S because, even if I'm not playing the Horizon games that much, those games are just a gender-redifiner imo. They are just the best looking arcadish racing games out there.... I think what they did is exceptionnal.

For 343 industries, they came out with a lot of stuff, people should not just stick on one thing or two. Halo 5 was 'meh' (story wise) but the game was really good technically so I don't think this has to do with how good the studio is. And then before that I really like everything  they did, I'm a Halo fan but I'm not a Bungie fan, they way Bungie per say. Looking at Halo Infinite so far, this is going to hit all my spots too, so yah maybe not S yet, but easily an A :)

hinch 1 day ago
343i > id Software and id being in B tier..

I mean opinions and all that but wth xP



Imaginedvl 1 day ago
No, I do not have a great opinion of ID Software and as I said, this is based on games and stuff coming out from them that I like. Nothing (literally not a single game) from ID Software is my cup of tea. This also leads to i343 > ID Software in my book. Sorry if your opinion differs but this is what the thread is about right? 

hinch 1 day ago

Just caught me offguard. But anyway yeah its personal preference tier thread.. no offense :P

