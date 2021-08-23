By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Gaming Discussion - Did Psychonauts revive the 3D platformer genre not made by Nintendo?

dx11332sega 2 days ago

We had many 3D platformers come and go Sonic Forces , Yooka Laylee etc but today Psychonauts 2 scored an 89 on Opencritic Is it safe for 3D platformers now ?

Not Even Indie 3D platformers could do something this big.

It scored 89 on PC Metacritic with 30 reviews.

Last edited by dx11332sega - 2 days ago

JWeinCom 2 days ago

Game isn't even out yet. And Ratchet and Clank got an 88 meta like 2 months ago.



twintail 2 days ago
Well, there is Astrobot.



Leynos 2 days ago

Do you mean a sequel that was crowdfunded to a game that didn't sell that well and was only a cult hit? No, I doubt it. Just because it reviews well doesn't mean it will sell well. Maybe this will sell pretty well but I doubt it. Not even a physical of the game.



Bite my shiny metal cockpit!

JWeinCom 2 days ago
It won't sell very well because a good chunk of its audience will play it on Gamepass. That being said, it was part of why I resigned up to Gamepass.



dx11332sega 2 days ago
I was thinking without guns, but it is Platformer I need a PS5 .

twintail said:
Well, there is Astrobot.

I wish I had a PS5.



dx11332sega 2 days ago
What? no Physical ? we should demand a Physical, I'm ok with Digitals but if more and more First party games just become digital only they only make other buyers not buy their consoles,I recently bought Yakuza 7 Physical even though I have it on Gamepass, It's a crime if in the future both Microsoft and Sony first party libraries become digital only ? we saw what happen when Microsofted ported games to PC ? then Sony mimic'd it, their in a correlating trend, Microsoft needs to stop that or Sony might think it's good too doing digital only. 



IcaroRibeiro 2 days ago

Have it scored 89?

Now I think I'm getting it



JackHandy 2 days ago

In order for a genre to be revived, it has to sell well, not just score well.

But I hope it does get revived. It's one of my favorite genres!



hinch 2 days ago

For this to revive the genre its going to do well commercially. And I doubt this will due a few factors. One being fairly niche IP from a couple generations back and this is going to be 'free' on GP. Iirc the first game flopped quite hard despite it getting good reviews and press and I'd imagine the sequel this doing better from the first game but not great in sales.

Hope it does well as it does look decent, but resurgence on platformers based on the success of this one game.. nope.

Last edited by hinch - 2 days ago