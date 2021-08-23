|Leynos said:
Do you mean a sequel that was crowdfunded to a game that didn't sell that well and was only a cult hit? No, I doubt it. Just because it reviews well doesn't mean it will sell well. Maybe this will sell pretty well but I doubt it. Not even a physical of the game.
What? no Physical ? we should demand a Physical, I'm ok with Digitals but if more and more First party games just become digital only they only make other buyers not buy their consoles,I recently bought Yakuza 7 Physical even though I have it on Gamepass, It's a crime if in the future both Microsoft and Sony first party libraries become digital only ? we saw what happen when Microsofted ported games to PC ? then Sony mimic'd it, their in a correlating trend, Microsoft needs to stop that or Sony might think it's good too doing digital only.
It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.