What's your favorite Persona game?

Revelations: Persona 6 2.46%
 
Persona 2: Innocent Sin 7 2.87%
 
Persona 2: Eternal Punishment 1 0.41%
 
Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 29 11.89%
 
Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4 48 19.67%
 
Persona 5 132 54.10%
 
Persona 4 Arena 6 2.46%
 
One of the Persona Q games 5 2.05%
 
One of the Dancing spinoffs 7 2.87%
 
Persona 5 Strikers 3 1.23%
 
Total:244
RolStoppable 2 days ago

As the title says, what's your favorite Persona game? The poll options do not list the updates of Persona 3-5 separately, so the main options for them will have to do. This way I could include the various spinoff series as well.

Bonus questions: What are your hopes and expectations for the inevitable Persona 6? And which platform(s) do you expect the game to release on?



JRPGfan 2 days ago

Tbh 3,4,5 are all great. Hell even the Persona Q games are good.
Gave it to Persona 5 though.

"What are your hopes and expectations for the inevitable Persona 6? And which platform(s) do you expect the game to release on?"

Game better be on PS4/PS5.
They dont need to go overboard with graphics. Just like Persona 5, was also on the PS3, let Persona 6, also be on the PS4.

Cant believe dancer/strikers/arena got any votes.... Has to be trolls right? right?



Qwark 2 days ago

Persona 5 and hopefully Persona 6 is on PS5.



PortisheadBiscuit 2 days ago

I've only played 5, so 5



Loneken 2 days ago

The first Persona game in ps1 was better than Final Fantasy 7. In Story, music and challenge.
If Persona (english versión) included the Snow Queen quest, the game will be perfect.

IcaroRibeiro 2 days ago

5

4 was also great



Mandalore76 2 days ago

I played Persona 2 Eternal Punishment on PlayStation, so that one.  

For the bonus, my hope would be for a Switch version.  But that's probably unlikely, since Atlus has preferred to keep the Persona mainline games on PlayStation platforms and the Shin Megami Tensei games on Nintendo platforms (yet, there were Shin Megami Tensei games on Sega Saturn).



LMU Uncle Alfred 2 days ago

Definitely 4. Best cast of characters in that they are all so varied and convincing, a good mix of serious and light hearted moments, better pacing than most persona games, gameplay is one of the best in series. Just behind 5's gameplay but since the pacing and level progression is smoother the experience is overall better. P5 has better level design, but you're required to go back to the palaces so many times instead of just taking an hour or two at most to take out a whole dungeon from beginning to end, so P5 can feel very stretched at times.



derpysquirtle64 2 days ago

Persona 3, followed by Persona 5.
Haven't played the first two yet, though, but I plan on doing so.

As for the inevitable Persona 6, I don't think they need to change the formula too much. Hopefully it doesn't follow the mainstream and doesn't switch from turn-based combat to action like most JRPGs are these days. Introduce some new game mechanics of course but without going a bit too far from previous games. Give interesting story and characters. So, to summarise, I hope it's an evolution of previous games rather than reinvention. Evolution will be fine by me.
In terms of platforms, of course it should be on everything - PC, Playstation, Switch, Xbox. Why limit the potential audience for these games?



 

ARamdomGamer 2 days ago

Is always bizarre to see acknowledgement that Persona didn't start at number 3.