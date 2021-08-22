Last year the NFL expanded the playoffs to 14 teams, this year a 17th game gets added to the regular season. As far as I can tell, it's an interconference game that is decided similarly to the two conditional games within a team's own conference. I saw that the Packers drew the Chiefs, so if everyone stays healthy, we'll finally get to see the two best quarterbacks in the league face off against each other (two years ago Mahomes was injured).

As for the prediction league, the basics will be the same as usual. However, there's a necessity to do something about the weekly bonus point for the game picks. Guessing the margin of victory for a specific game turned hollow, so last year I opted for handing out a bonus point for correctly picking the winner in the game of the week. Originally this was meant to be SNF, but the scheduling gods ruined it time and time again, so I had to handpick a game in most weeks. Still, it didn't prove to be a well-working replacement for the previous rule and there was one other huge problem that really manifested itself in the 2020 season: The picks of the participants overlapped so greatly that the standings didn't change in most weeks.

This is why my proposal is a Hero Pick rule and here is how it works:

1. Any game that has a clear underdog by its kickoff time is eligible. This means the bonus point rule won't be limited to a single point per week anymore, but can range anywhere between 0 and 16 opportunities.

2. More precisely, a clear underdog is defined by receiving 20% or less of the submitted picks for the game in question. This 20% rule assumes that we'll have at least 10 players in the prediction league. Should we fail to get this many, the threshold will be 25% or less. The idea is that per game at least two players can go for a hero pick, so the final call won't be made until we know how many people will be in the prediction league this year.

3. The incentive to earn additional tie-breaker points for the standings should result in more players taking a risk more often. Of course, this increases the importance of me updating the spreadsheet on a more regular basis, so that people can check the collective picks and make adjustments in the final hours before kickoff without having to look through the posts in this thread and do the counts for each game themselves.

4. Naturally, there is some unpredictability whether any given game will end up eligible for a hero pick. It's also a bit of a double-edged sword, because a game that is on track to have one or two hero picks can cease to be such a game when suddenly too many people change their pick to the underdog. So there's a tactical element to rob other players of the hero pick opportunity at the last minute. Of course that comes with the risk of surrendering one otherwise correct pick, but this whole thing gives every participant the same options, so it's fair game.

Specifics of the Hero Pick rule are up to discussion in the coming two weeks.