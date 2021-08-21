By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - PC Discussion - Diablo II Ressurected is simply a perfect Remake of the Original

Nautilus 4 days ago

Been playing through the Beta of the game right now, and I have to admit, Blizzard just nailed the Remake.

The enviroment, the gameplay, the feel to it. Its all so... perfect.

Go give the game a try. The open beta is running this weekend. Anyone who have played Diablo 2 when it first launched, or anyone who never played it, should give this a try.



Hiku 4 days ago

I've downloaded the Beta, and will try it out today. I loved the original, so I'm sure I'll love this.

That said, I'm not buying the full game until Activision Blizzard show some substantial efforts made towards changing how their company treats their female employees.



Nautilus 4 days ago
Not to sound mean, but you'll probably be waiting a long time then.



Kakadu18 4 days ago

Good to hear, was worried considering how Warcraft III: Reforged turned out.



Pemalite 4 days ago

It's great. It's how I remembered Diablo 2... Until you press "G" and revert to the old graphics mode and it's like... Dear god. - Why did I think that looked cool back in the day?
But to be fair... I used to play Diablo 2 in 3DFX Glide on a 3DFX Voodoo... On a CRT. So visuals didn't quite look like that or that bad.

Hardware requirements are intense at higher visual settings, but scales downwards extremely well.

Will be a day 1 purchase for sure, Diablo 3 should have been more along the lines of this remake...

Last edited by Pemalite - 4 days ago

Nautilus 4 days ago
I thought the same! lol



Hiku 3 days ago
Yeah, I was wondering if I was already playing with the old graphics, until I clicked G.
The difference is a lot bigger than I remembered.

I noticed some inventory bugs with the old graphics though. Could often times not click on potions until I switched back to the new graphics.



BradleyJ 3 days ago

Perfect to a fault. I'm not a big fan of just updating the graphics of older games because a lot more has improved in the gaming industry over the years other than just graphics, and Diablo II Resurrected brings everything back from the original, both good and bad. Whenever they do these type of updates I would love them to also bring a lot of optional quality of life improvements so those who want to play a good game can still do so without needing to get bogged down with all of the annoyances from decades ago.

For example: Inventory management is just SO tedious and unnecessary given that it would be easy to just have everything take up less space. Even back in the day people were annoyed by the inventory, so why not just give people a QoL update now that they would have also wanted in the original if it had been available at the time?



Ashadelo 3 days ago
Please elaborate... Diablo has never been a franchise that focuses on hoarding items, etc. It's always been about having conservation. It wasnt until diablo 3 that the concept of buying ridiculous amounts of storage space came into play. But even that was just recently changed to focus more on managing your gear and inventory than just simply hoarding everything.

Are you playing on a console or pc? They're are some QoL changes, i noticed them within the first 10 minutes of playing. For example, you can run over the gold now and it automatically picks it up. This feature was never in the diablo series until Diablo 3 came out. Also, on the console side you need to hold down a A button if you want to put a skill into your skill tree, were as before you just clicked on it. This is another good feature for those who click to fast and sometimes hit a skill or point that they do not want.

Also, the monsters have had their name colors changed and enlarged so that they are easier to read and attack. 

THese are just to name a few



Leynos 3 days ago

I want to play it but it's Blizzard....ugh



Bite my shiny metal cockpit!