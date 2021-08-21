BradleyJ said:

Perfect to a fault. I'm not a big fan of just updating the graphics of older games because a lot more has improved in the gaming industry over the years other than just graphics, and Diablo II Resurrected brings everything back from the original, both good and bad. Whenever they do these type of updates I would love them to also bring a lot of optional quality of life improvements so those who want to play a good game can still do so without needing to get bogged down with all of the annoyances from decades ago.



For example: Inventory management is just SO tedious and unnecessary given that it would be easy to just have everything take up less space. Even back in the day people were annoyed by the inventory, so why not just give people a QoL update now that they would have also wanted in the original if it had been available at the time?