Perfect to a fault. I'm not a big fan of just updating the graphics of older games because a lot more has improved in the gaming industry over the years other than just graphics, and Diablo II Resurrected brings everything back from the original, both good and bad. Whenever they do these type of updates I would love them to also bring a lot of optional quality of life improvements so those who want to play a good game can still do so without needing to get bogged down with all of the annoyances from decades ago.
For example: Inventory management is just SO tedious and unnecessary given that it would be easy to just have everything take up less space. Even back in the day people were annoyed by the inventory, so why not just give people a QoL update now that they would have also wanted in the original if it had been available at the time?
Please elaborate... Diablo has never been a franchise that focuses on hoarding items, etc. It's always been about having conservation. It wasnt until diablo 3 that the concept of buying ridiculous amounts of storage space came into play. But even that was just recently changed to focus more on managing your gear and inventory than just simply hoarding everything.
Are you playing on a console or pc? They're are some QoL changes, i noticed them within the first 10 minutes of playing. For example, you can run over the gold now and it automatically picks it up. This feature was never in the diablo series until Diablo 3 came out. Also, on the console side you need to hold down a A button if you want to put a skill into your skill tree, were as before you just clicked on it. This is another good feature for those who click to fast and sometimes hit a skill or point that they do not want.
Also, the monsters have had their name colors changed and enlarged so that they are easier to read and attack.
THese are just to name a few