Forums - Nintendo Discussion - Digital Foundry Crysis 3 Switch version

h2ohno 5 days ago

Digital Foundry does a deep dive into Crysis 3 remastered for the Switch, and the results are impressive.

The PS3 and 360 versions of Crysis 3 are the base for this port, not the PC version like the other ports.  And the visuals and presentation are improved across the board from the PS3 and 360.

Dynamic resolution topping out at 900P compared to the 720P or below of the 7th gen systems.  No word yet on how low it bottoms out, but it looks like it keeps to that 900P target pretty well.

Pretty much locked 30 FPS where the 7th gen versions were very often below 25 FPS.  Frame-time is inconsistent during busier moments but it's a minor problem and doesn't make the framerate drop.

Much better anti-aliasing.

Better lighting, shadows, ambient occlusion.

More foliage.

Better textures.

Clearly it won't match the other versions of the remaster, but it's a very nice upgrade over the previous console versions.



Kakadu18 5 days ago

Mighty impressive.
Crisis 2 must look and run similarly good then.



Zippy6 5 days ago
h2ohno said:

Pretty much locked 30 FPS where the 7th gen versions were very often below 25 FPS.

We beat the 2006 consoles! o/



JRPGfan 5 days ago

Looks better than the PS3, impressive for a "mobile chip" as digital foundry says.

Still, I cant help but feel like why is it being compaired to a 2 gens old console?
Where is the comparison to the PS4/PS5/XB1S/XSX+XSS/PC ?



sc94597 5 days ago
Zippy6 said:
h2ohno said:

Pretty much locked 30 FPS where the 7th gen versions were very often below 25 FPS.

We beat the 2006 consoles! o/

Yes, it is still impressive and interesting that a device that pulls 18W from the wall at most and which released in 2017 is outperforming, by a decent margin, devices that pull 120W - 280W when trying to run a game that was designed with 2013 hardware in mind. That is why Digital Foundry, people interested in technology as their occupation, made the video in the first place. 

JRPGfan said:

Looks better than the PS3, impressive for a "mobile chip" as digital foundry says.

Still, I cant help but feel like why is it being compaired to a 2 gens old console?
Where is the comparison to the PS4/PS5/XB1S/XSX+XSS/PC ?

Because the Switch version of the game is using these platforms as a base? 

Let's not pretend Digital Foundry doesn't compare Switch to its competitors in other contexts where it makes sense. 



Mr Puggsly 5 days ago
Zippy6 said:
h2ohno said:

Pretty much locked 30 FPS where the 7th gen versions were very often below 25 FPS.

We beat the 2006 consoles! o/

It doesn't just beat 2005/6 consoles, it trounces them and with a mobile option.

Anyhow, I was a tad concerned when they said it was based on console ports. So I guess that means some visual effects won't make it to the Switch version, but the overall presentation is still among the best on the platform.



Mr Puggsly 5 days ago
JRPGfan said:

Looks better than the PS3, impressive for a "mobile chip" as digital foundry says.

Still, I cant help but feel like why is it being compaired to a 2 gens old console?
Where is the comparison to the PS4/PS5/XB1S/XSX+XSS/PC ?

DF says or at least suggests Crytek wanted to show off the Switch version. Therefore this is probably all DF was allowed to compare at the moment.

I'm pretty sure DF did the same thing with Crysis 1. It was a 7th gen vs Switch video first. Also makes sense given all the Switch ports are based on 7th gen consoles.



curl-6 5 days ago

I find it astounding how good Crysis 3 still looks for an 8-year-old game released before the last gen consoles. Still looks gorgeous to this day.

This looks like an excellent port and possibly one of the best looking Switch games to date. 

Zippy6 said:
h2ohno said:

Pretty much locked 30 FPS where the 7th gen versions were very often below 25 FPS.

We beat the 2006 consoles! o/

A mobile chipset from 2015 outperforming consoles from 2005/2006, while expected by now, is still commendable. There have been some bad Switch ports of 7th gen titles so it's just nice for Switch owners to know we're not just getting a lazy dump of the 7th gen console code.

JRPGfan said:

Looks better than the PS3, impressive for a "mobile chip" as digital foundry says.

Still, I cant help but feel like why is it being compaired to a 2 gens old console?
Where is the comparison to the PS4/PS5/XB1S/XSX+XSS/PC ?

PS4/PS5/Xbone/XS will get their own faceoff(s) as those will all be similar to each other. Switch is a different beast.

Mr Puggsly said:
JRPGfan said:

Looks better than the PS3, impressive for a "mobile chip" as digital foundry says.

Still, I cant help but feel like why is it being compaired to a 2 gens old console?
Where is the comparison to the PS4/PS5/XB1S/XSX+XSS/PC ?

DF says or at least suggests Crytek wanted to show off the Switch version. Therefore this is probably all DF was allowed to compare at the moment.

I'm pretty sure DF did the same thing with Crysis 1. It was a 7th gen vs Switch video first. Also makes sense given all the Switch ports are based on 7th gen consoles.

Crysis 1 came out on Switch first, so at the time DF covered if the 7th gen versions were all they had on hand to compare it to.

And the PS4/Xbox One versions of Crysis 1 Remastered were also based on the PS3/360 version running on Cryengine 3, as work had already been done to make it less dependent on single threaded performance than the Cryengine 2 original from 2007.

Pemalite 5 days ago

I wouldn't say I am "impressed" but it definitely falls inline with expectations... Remember Crysis 3 on the Xbox 360/Playstation 3 was absolutely GPU and DRAM limited... The Switch's biggest upgrade is on both of those fronts... So it's only natural if you take that same code, it's going to be a step up on Switch.

The biggest upgrade is definitely the higher resolution and superior anti-aliasing which results in a much cleaner image, rather than something that pushes new rendering techniques (That the Switch is capable of.)

In short, it could have looked better, because the Switch has hardware blocks that will be underutilized with a 7th gen code base. - For example the Polymorph engines.

Still, it's a good port, it's solid, it's minimal effort, they didn't try and fix something that wasn't broken.



DitchPlaya 4 days ago

But I thought Nintendo fans only played superior Japanese games and not Western FPS trash?

