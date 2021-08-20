Wild, the PlayStation exclusive adventure game announced in 2014, has reportedly been cancelled after years of public silence around the projecthttps://t.co/vd0IHKYzFD pic.twitter.com/dRosbjGcLo— VGC (@VGC_News) August 20, 2021
Wild had a long and complicated history. Development began in 2014 at a new studio named Wild Sheep Studio, founded by Ubisoft veteran Michel Ancel (known for his work on Rayman and Beyond Good and Evil), and was announced at Gamescom 2014 as a PS4 exclusive. New gameplay was shown at Paris Games Week 2015, after that the game was rarely seen aside from the rare screenshot posted by a developer, and the game became known as an example of vaporware to many in the industry.
In the wake of the Ubisoft sexual harassment investigations in 2020, where a French newspaper reported that members of Ancel's team at Ubisoft found his leadership style to be disorganized and even at times abusive, Michel Ancel announced that he was retiring from his work both at Ubisoft on Beyond Good and Evil 2, and from his work on Wild at Wild Sheep Studio, but assured fans that he was leaving both games in capable hands. This was the last we heard of Wild, until now.
Industry insider and journalist Jeff Grubb has reported that work on Wild ceased after Ancel retired, but believes that the team at Wild Sheep may have stuck together in an attempt to develop a different game.Last edited by shikamaru317 - 5 days ago