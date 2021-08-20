By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Report: Playstation exclusive "Wild" has finally been cancelled, 7 years after it was announced

shikamaru317 5 days ago

Wild had a long and complicated history. Development began in 2014 at a new studio named Wild Sheep Studio, founded by Ubisoft veteran Michel Ancel (known for his work on Rayman and Beyond Good and Evil), and was announced at Gamescom 2014 as a PS4 exclusive. New gameplay was shown at Paris Games Week 2015, after that the game was rarely seen aside from the rare screenshot posted by a developer, and the game became known as an example of vaporware to many in the industry. 

In the wake of the Ubisoft sexual harassment investigations in 2020, where a French newspaper reported that members of Ancel's team at Ubisoft found his leadership style to be disorganized and even at times abusive, Michel Ancel announced that he was retiring from his work both at Ubisoft on Beyond Good and Evil 2, and from his work on Wild at Wild Sheep Studio, but assured fans that he was leaving both games in capable hands. This was the last we heard of Wild, until now.

Industry insider and journalist Jeff Grubb has reported that work on Wild ceased after Ancel retired, but believes that the team at Wild Sheep may have stuck together in an attempt to develop a different game. 

Last edited by shikamaru317 - 5 days ago

Kakadu18 5 days ago

This is wild!



S.Peelman 5 days ago

Was this the game where they said that the gameworld they made was step for step bigger than real-life Europe or something like that?



twintail 5 days ago

Doubt anyone cares at this point. Shame, could've been something interesting.



ClassicGamingWizzz 5 days ago

I wish we in vgchartz had a way to block anythibg relatwd with jeff scrub.



 

shikamaru317 5 days ago
ClassicGamingWizzz said:

I wish we in vgchartz had a way to block anythibg relatwd with jeff scrub.

I know you hate Jeff, but do you really think he is wrong on this one? The last gameplay footage for this game was in 2015 and the last new screenshot was in 2017. Ancel, the director on the game, retired about a year ago after a French newspaper reported that his directorial style was disorganized and at times abusive, and though he claimed at the time that he was leaving Wild in capable hands, another year has passed and the only new thing we have seen from Wild Sheep Studio is a new Facebook banner of Wild artwork and a new studio logo. I see no reason to disregard this particular report just because you hate Grubb. 

Last edited by shikamaru317 - 5 days ago

TallSilhouette 5 days ago

I was just wondering yesterday whatever happened to this game. Loved the concept. Shame it fizzled out.



JRPGfan 5 days ago

Did sony pay them to make this? if so, do they get money back, from people just dumping the project?
I feel like in other places of work, if you paid for something, and someone given the project just went "we wont bother, we failed", the end result would be a law suit.
What happends with games that get dropped like this?



shikamaru317 5 days ago
JRPGfan said:

Did sony pay them to make this? if so, do they get money back, from people just dumping the project?
I feel like in other places of work, if you paid for something, and someone given the project just went "we wont bother, we failed", the end result would be a law suit.
What happends with games that get dropped like this?

I very much doubt that when a publisher pays a developer to make a game like this, and then the game is canceled, that they get any money back. That money they paid is gone, spent to pay for the salaries of the developers at the the studio they contracted, spent on paying actors for voice acting, etc., a studio can't produce money out of thin air to pay back a publisher. Maybe if there is something left of the initial payment it would be returned, but most publisher send developers smaller payments monthly, rather than giving them a huge lump sum payment at the beginning of development.

Now maybe if it's a case of a studio grifting a publisher for a project, then never actually developing it, with the studio head pocketing the money, maybe then the publisher could sue in an attempt to get their money back, but they would need proof that the studio head funneled the money into a private account, instead of spending the money on the game and the salaries of the developers in his studio. 

This game has been in development for 7 years, anything that Sony paid them will have been spent to pay the salaries of the 40+ devs at the studio over the last 7 years. If the average salary at the studio is say $60,000, that comes out to $420,000 per developer over the 7 year period, with 40+ developers at Wild Sheep that is over $16m they will have spent on the salaries of the developers alone. How much of that $16m+ will have been paid by Sony, and how much will have been paid by 3rd party investments that Michel Ancel managed to secure, I don't know. 

Last edited by shikamaru317 - 5 days ago

Rafie 5 days ago
shikamaru317 said:
JRPGfan said:

Did sony pay them to make this? if so, do they get money back, from people just dumping the project?
I feel like in other places of work, if you paid for something, and someone given the project just went "we wont bother, we failed", the end result would be a law suit.
What happends with games that get dropped like this?

I very much doubt that when a publisher pays a developer to make a game like this, and then the game is canceled, that they get any money back. That money they paid is gone, spent to pay for the salaries of the developers at the the studio they contracted, spent on paying actors for voice acting, etc., a studio can't produce money out of thin air to pay back a publisher. Maybe if there is something left of the initial payment it would be returned, but most publisher send developers smaller payments monthly, rather than giving them a huge lump sum payment at the beginning of development.

Now maybe if it's a case of a studio grifting a publisher for a project, then never actually developing it, with the studio head pocketing the money, maybe then the publisher could sue in an attempt to get their money back, but they would need proof that the studio head funneled the money into a private account, instead of spending the money on the game and the salaries of the developers in his studio. 

This game has been in development for 7 years, anything that Sony paid them will have been spent to pay the salaries of the 40+ devs at the studio over the last 7 years. If the average salary at the studio is say $60,000, that comes out to $420,000 per year per developer, with 40+ developers at Wild Sheep that is over $16m they will have spent on the salaries of the developers alone. How much of that $16m+ will have been paid by Sony, and how much will have been paid by 3rd party investments that Michel Ancel managed to secure, I don't know. 

Even with all of that. Sony ain't just giving money away to pay for salaries and such. Something has to come out of it, or I would suspect a lawsuit of some sort will be imminent. Paying for a service that wasn't delivered, for whatever reason, should be compensated.



