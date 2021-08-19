In the past few decades, I didn't think Atari's situation could get any worse.
Then this happened.
He actually said this shit. I don't understand what the fuck this dickhead is even doing other than making shitty knock off consoles.
Atari has changed more hands than a $5 hooker. Doesn't matter who owns it. The name means so little anymore.
If you put """maybe"""" right in the title, why do you even bother making this thread?
What will sell better, the SouljaBoy or the AtariVCS?
You know it deserves the GOTY.
What will sell better, the SouljaBoy or the AtariVCS?
Souljaboy since you can get them on Amazon and Ali Express without his name on it for a 3rd the price. VCS has sold all it's going to and the rest sit in warehouses. If this is real then Soulja is inheriting a place in debt
So when is the Atari Soulja coming out?
If you put """maybe"""" right in the title, why do you even bother making this thread?
Because I don't quite believe it myself. I can't tell if this is for real or if he's just trolling.
This seems like something Atari would have acknowledged by now if it were fully true. Just like everything else he's done with gaming, he's probably stretching the truth. Wouldn't surprise me if it were true though. Just seems odd.Last edited by Ljink96 - 6 days ago
This seems like something Atari would have acknowledged by now if it were fully true. Just like everything else he's done with gaming, he's probably stretching the truth. Wouldn't surprise me if it were true though. Just seems odd.
He's the only one who bought a VCS so he owns ...Atari or more apt an Atari lol
Yeah, but in a way... arent we all Soulja Boy?
