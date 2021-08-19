By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - General Discussion - Best live action Mario

 

Best live action Mario

Lou Albano 3 50.00%
 
Bob Hoskins 2 33.33%
 
Ron Jeremy 1 16.67%
 
Total:6
Chicho 6 days ago

In your Opinion Wich is the Best live action Mario?



CaptainExplosion 6 days ago

It's Captain Lou. Ron Jeremy is disgusting, and Bob Hoskins hated doing the Mario movie anyway.



Chicho 6 days ago

The fact that Bob Hoskins didn't like doing the movie does no affect his on screen performance. Stephen Dillane didn't understand what Stannis was doing on game of thrones and Liam Cunningham had to explain it to him and yet people think he did a good job portraying Stannis Baratheon. 



snyps 6 days ago

Best implies that one of them was good



snyps 6 days ago
snyps said:

Best implies that one of them was good

So I’ll go with Ron Jeremy because he rarely disappoints 



CaptainExplosion 6 days ago
snyps said:

Best implies that one of them was good

*bashes snyps' head in with a frozen pizza* That's for shitting on Captain Lou's grave.



padib 6 days ago
CaptainExplosion said:
snyps said:

Best implies that one of them was good

*bashes snyps' head in with a frozen pizza* That's for shitting on Captain Lou's grave.

What's up with this violence? Are you okay?



snyps 6 days ago
padib said:
CaptainExplosion said:

*bashes snyps' head in with a frozen pizza* That's for shitting on Captain Lou's grave.

What's up with this violence? Are you okay?

If you can’t beat’em.. join ‘em, then beat’em. 🤷🏻‍♂️



Jpcc86 5 days ago

They are all terrible. I went with Bob Hoskins because he is a good actor in non-Mario related stuff, but yeah, they are all garbage.