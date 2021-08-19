In your Opinion Wich is the Best live action Mario?
Best live action Mario
|Lou Albano
|3
|50.00%
|Bob Hoskins
|2
|33.33%
|Ron Jeremy
|1
|16.67%
|Total:
|6
It's Captain Lou. Ron Jeremy is disgusting, and Bob Hoskins hated doing the Mario movie anyway.
The fact that Bob Hoskins didn't like doing the movie does no affect his on screen performance. Stephen Dillane didn't understand what Stannis was doing on game of thrones and Liam Cunningham had to explain it to him and yet people think he did a good job portraying Stannis Baratheon.
Best implies that one of them was good
|snyps said:
Best implies that one of them was good
So I’ll go with Ron Jeremy because he rarely disappoints
|snyps said:
Best implies that one of them was good
*bashes snyps' head in with a frozen pizza* That's for shitting on Captain Lou's grave.
|CaptainExplosion said:
*bashes snyps' head in with a frozen pizza* That's for shitting on Captain Lou's grave.
What's up with this violence? Are you okay?
|padib said:
What's up with this violence? Are you okay?
If you can’t beat’em.. join ‘em, then beat’em. 🤷🏻♂️
They are all terrible. I went with Bob Hoskins because he is a good actor in non-Mario related stuff, but yeah, they are all garbage.
