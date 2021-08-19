By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sales Discussion - Famitsu sales: Week 33, 2021 - (9th August - 15th August)

kenjab 6 days ago
Famitsu – Software sales (Top 30)

01./00. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! <TBL> (Konami) {2021.08.12} (¥6.000) – 96.297 / NEW <40-60%>
02./06. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 21.974 / 2.322.950 <80-100%> (+101%)
03./01. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 21.395 / 2.123.808 <80-100%> (+43%)
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 21.263 / 3.979.328 <80-100%> (+56%)
05./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 21.063 / 2.755.294 <80-100%> (+71%)
06./02. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD <ADV> (Nintendo) {2021.07.16} (¥5.980) – 13.472 / 247.696 <80-100%> (-3%)
07./03. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi # <ADV> (Neos) {2021.07.15} (¥5.982) – 13.434 / 169.708 <80-100%> (-3%)
08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 12.956 / 4.380.529 <80-100%> (+44%)
09./10. [NSW] Game Builder Garage <EDU> (Nintendo) {2021.06.11} (¥3.164) – 12.857 / 212.957 <80-100%> (+44%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 12.715 / 849.280 <80-100%> (+54%)
11./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 11.881 / 1.964.013 <80-100%> (+75%)
12./09. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam <SPT> (Konami) {2021.07.08} (¥6.980) – 11.506 / 170.998 <60-80%> (+29%)
13./07. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin <RPG> (Capcom) {2021.07.09} (¥6.990) – 10.194 / 215.657 <80-100%> (+1%)
14./14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 9.598 / 6.854.143 <80-100%> (+47%)
15./15. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush <SPT> (Nintendo) {2021.06.25} (¥5.980) – 9.565 / 171.350 <80-100%> (+58%)
16./13. [NSW] Miitopia <SLG> (Nintendo) {2021.05.21} (¥4.980) – 8.812 / 226.769 <80-100%> (+35%)
17./16. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 8.492 / 771.488 <80-100%> (+67%)
18./17. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 7.150 / 4.106.475 <80-100%> (+44%)
19./20. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.357 / 3.922.258 <80-100%> (+43%)
20./19. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 <SPT> (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) – 6.073 / 403.227 <80-100%> (+31%)
21./18. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise # <ACT> (Capcom) {2021.03.26} (¥7.990) – 5.410 / 2.308.602 <80-100%> (+14%)
22./21. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.148 / 1.857.160 <80-100%> (+22%)
23./27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version # <SPT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 4.890 / 609.717 <80-100%> (+90%)
24./26. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 4.476 / 618.201 <80-100%> (+71%)
25./00. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2020.09.08} (¥3.600) – 4.395 / 133.447 <80-100%>
26./28. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat <PZL> (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 3.853 / 172.750 <80-100%> (+57%)
27./25. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap <ACT> (Pokemon Co.) {2021.04.30} (¥5.980) – 3.723 / 269.703 <60-80%> (+35%)
28./00. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe <New Super Mario Bros. U New Super Luigi U> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 3.616 / 1.084.475 <80-100%>
29./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise <HOB> (Imagineer) {2020.12.03} (¥5.800) – 3.596 / 131.790 <80-100%>
30./30. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 3.580 / 1.119.626 <80-100%> (+59%)

Number of games in Top 30

NSW – 30

Famitsu – Hardware

OTBWY 6 days ago

Very good. Obon week.

Hoping to see the top 30 again, wanna see how out of touch Nintendo is.



kenjab 6 days ago

Honestly really surprised that Sony couldn't even increase stock to Japan during a holiday week. To me this is concerning for the upcoming winter holiday season.



Kakadu18 6 days ago
After last week and seeing this top 10, I'd be pretty surprised if it doesn't happen again.



Farsala 6 days ago

Konami domination, who says they only care about pachinko!



trunkswd 6 days ago

Ouch to those PS5 sales. I know it is all stock related, but that is quite low. Xbox Series X|S compared to Xbox One isn't doing that bad.



Otter 6 days ago
trunkswd said:

Ouch to those PS5 sales. I know it is all stock related, but that is quite low. Xbox Series X|S compared to Xbox One isn't doing that bad.

Yeah, its clear sony are not holding back or distributing stock based on releases etc. Its just a roll of the dice at this point. 



Ashadelo 6 days ago

top 3 are all 3rd party



Kakadu18 6 days ago
Ashadelo said:

top 3 are all 3rd party

Top 2 are from Konami.