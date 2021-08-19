kenjab said:

Famitsu – Software sales (Top 10) 02./06. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 21.974 / 2.322.950 (+101%)

03./01. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 21.395 / 2.123.808 (+43%)

04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 21.263 / 3.979.328 (+56%)

05./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 21.063 / 2.755.294 (+71%)



All at 21k, beautiful. Momotaro is the ultimate evergreen with that huge growth IIRC practically every holiday.

Hoping for another top 30 for Switch.