But unfortunately people only go wild against micro transactions and loot boxes so we will never have free online again
This is it. That's the thread
Going wild against micro transactions and loot boxes has worked so well, a decade later I never see them in games anymore!
Stick to single player titles, and f2p for online, and its not a issue.
Only option is to not support it, if you dislike the fact you have to.
It's still free on PC at least. As long as the Windows Store doesn't get too big online will remain free on PC.
The thread is truth.
Though I'd separate loot-boxes and classic micro-transactions, as the idea behind the loot-box is much more sinister.
We have free online. PC FTW!
Simple, straightforward and truthful. This is a good thread.
At least Sony and Microsoft provide some service for the fee.
|DitchPlaya said:
At least Sony and Microsoft provide some service for the fee.
Agreed. Their services are a much better value at $60 a year compared to Nintendo's $20 a year.
But I agree with the OP. Apparently part of the reason the console makers charge for online is to reduce hacking. But the main reason the do it is purely for the money. Microsoft has done it since the beginning (more or less), Sony made it mandatory for most things starting with the PS4, and Nintendo started it as mandatory for most things a year and a half into the life of the Switch.
I tend to stack my PS Plus subscription when there are sales. I know I'm going to pay for the service and get it anyway, so I'd much rather not give them the full $60 a year.
|SvennoJ said:
It's still free on PC at least. As long as the Windows Store doesn't get too big online will remain free on PC.
|Ka-pi96 said:
We have free online. PC FTW!
You both have a very fair point
