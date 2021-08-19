DitchPlaya said:

At least Sony and Microsoft provide some service for the fee.

Agreed. Their services are a much better value at $60 a year compared to Nintendo's $20 a year.

But I agree with the OP. Apparently part of the reason the console makers charge for online is to reduce hacking. But the main reason the do it is purely for the money. Microsoft has done it since the beginning (more or less), Sony made it mandatory for most things starting with the PS4, and Nintendo started it as mandatory for most things a year and a half into the life of the Switch.

I tend to stack my PS Plus subscription when there are sales. I know I'm going to pay for the service and get it anyway, so I'd much rather not give them the full $60 a year.