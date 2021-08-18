From the Pokemon Presents show. Coming 19th of November.
Bet with Liquidlaser: I say PS5 and Xbox Series will sell more than 56 million combined by the end of 2023.
From the Pokemon Presents show. Coming 19th of November.
Bet with Liquidlaser: I say PS5 and Xbox Series will sell more than 56 million combined by the end of 2023.
Seems like Gamefreak has picked up it's graphics quality this time around... Some good rendering effects (Reflections) going on.
Still not class-leading for the Switch, but definitely a big step up it seems.
--::{PC Gaming Master Race}::--
Looks better than in the reveal, already preordered Brilliant Diamond.
I inda get the thinking behind the artstyle now, with it mimicking the aesthetic from the original Diamond and Pearl. I can see why it’s not to everyone’s liking, but the way they’ve used it is kinda neat, even if I probably would have preferred it in the style of Sword and Shield.
It all looks great except the overworld character models, I just can't make myself get used to it.
does this game have the content from platinum included? either way looks great and I'm getting the double pack for the kids
Gonna pass on this one too.
|Zippy6 said:
It all looks great except the overworld character models, I just can't make myself get used to it.
They remind me of this.
Well, at least the overworld models of the player are.
Still not convinced by either the graphics or the fact it seems a 1:1 recreation of the original.
You know it deserves the GOTY.
What's with the difference of 2 months between releases? Do they want people to choose which one to buy?
General gamer, fanboy hater
About Us |
Terms of Use |
Privacy Policy |
Advertise |
Staff |
Contact
Display As Desktop
Display As Mobile
© 2006-2021 VGChartz Ltd. All rights reserved.