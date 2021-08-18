By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Nintendo Discussion - New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl trailer

curl-6 on 18 August 2021

From the Pokemon Presents show. Coming 19th of November.



Bet with Liquidlaser: I say PS5 and Xbox Series will sell more than 56 million combined by the end of 2023.

Around the Network
Pemalite on 18 August 2021

Seems like Gamefreak has picked up it's graphics quality this time around... Some good rendering effects (Reflections) going on.

Still not class-leading for the Switch, but definitely a big step up it seems.



--::{PC Gaming Master Race}::--

Kakadu18 on 18 August 2021

Looks better than in the reveal, already preordered Brilliant Diamond.



SecondWar 6 days ago

I inda get the thinking behind the artstyle now, with it mimicking the aesthetic from the original Diamond and Pearl. I can see why it’s not to everyone’s liking, but the way they’ve used it is kinda neat, even if I probably would have preferred it in the style of Sword and Shield.



Zippy6 6 days ago

It all looks great except the overworld character models, I just can't make myself get used to it.



Around the Network
Baddman 6 days ago

does this game have the content from platinum included? either way looks great and I'm getting the double pack for the kids



JCGamer55 6 days ago

Gonna pass on this one too.



CaptainExplosion 6 days ago
Zippy6 said:

It all looks great except the overworld character models, I just can't make myself get used to it.

They remind me of this.

Well, at least the overworld models of the player are.



Darwinianevolution 6 days ago

Still not convinced by either the graphics or the fact it seems a 1:1 recreation of the original.



You know it deserves the GOTY.

Come join The 2018 Obscure Game Monthly Review Thread.

farlaff 6 days ago

What's with the difference of 2 months between releases? Do they want people to choose which one to buy?



General gamer, fanboy hater