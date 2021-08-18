95,161 77,299 72,889 293,514 57,961 79,342 13,547 180,170 63,294 41,868 1,087 125,591 10,524 14,004 1,403 28,346 8,897 2,527 N/A 12,639 N/A N/A 302 302

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 293,514 units sold for the week ending August 7, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.32 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 180,170 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 125,591 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.56 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,346 units, the Xbox One sold 12,639 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 302 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 152,265 units (-34.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 102,109 (-78.3%), the Xbox One is down 17,265 units (-57.7%), and the 3DS is down 4,745 units (-94.0%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales were up nearly 12,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales were down nearly 50,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales remained flat.

Switch - 293,514 ( 89,316,236 ) PlayStation 5 - 180,170 ( 10,617,098 ) Xbox Series X|S - 125,591 ( 6,563,971 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,346 ( 116,329,049 ) Xbox One - 12,639 ( 50,320,955 ) 3DS - 302 ( 75,939,959 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 103,604 Xbox Series X|S - 68,502 PlayStation 5 - 62,813 PlayStation 4 - 11,142 Xbox One - 9,504

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 79,342 Switch - 77,299 Xbox Series X|S - 41,868 PlayStation 4 - 14,004 Xbox One - 2,527 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 100,055 PlayStation 5 - 32,489 Xbox Series X|S - 10,949 PlayStation 4 - 2,691 Xbox One - 387 3DS - 302 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates: