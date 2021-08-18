By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Sales Discussion - Global Hardware August 1-7 - PS5 Sales Remain Ahead of Xbox Series X|S as Gap Shrinks

trunkswd on 18 August 2021
 
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 293,514 units sold for the week ending August 7, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.32 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 180,170 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 125,591 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.56 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,346 units, the Xbox One sold 12,639 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 302 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 152,265 units (-34.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 102,109 (-78.3%), the Xbox One is down 17,265 units (-57.7%), and the 3DS is down 4,745 units (-94.0%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales were up nearly 12,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales were down nearly 50,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales remained flat. 

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 293,514 (89,316,236)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 180,170 (10,617,098)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 125,591 (6,563,971)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 28,346 (116,329,049)
  5. Xbox One - 12,639 (50,320,955)
  6. 3DS - 302 (75,939,959)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 103,604
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 68,502
  3. PlayStation 5 - 62,813
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,142
  5. Xbox One - 9,504
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. PlayStation 5 - 79,342
  2. Switch - 77,299
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 41,868
  4. PlayStation 4 - 14,004
  5. Xbox One - 2,527
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 100,055
  2. PlayStation 5 - 32,489
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 10,949
  4. PlayStation 4 - 2,691
  5. Xbox One - 387
  6. 3DS - 302 (Japan only)
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 12,556
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,526
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,272
  4. PlayStation 4 - 509
  5. Xbox One - 221
123tbones on 18 August 2021

Switch will definitely hit 90M by the end of August.

It also seems like PS5 is gaining momentum.

EDIT: Sorry I miss read that regarding the PS5. Nevermind then.

yo33331 on 18 August 2021

Just to clarify, Switch sales have been further adjusted down for the last couple of week, so last numbers you remember are not anymore the same, they are lower.



eva01beserk on 18 August 2021

Thats a big drop for the ps5 over last week.



princevenom on 18 August 2021

Looks like xbox series x will outsell ps5 in August npd



curl-6 on 18 August 2021

Switch up 12k over last week, PS5 drops 50k, and Xbox Series outsells PS5 in America.

Eventful week, considering the time of year and no big releases.

trunkswd on 18 August 2021
curl-6 said:

Switch up 12k over last week, PS5 drops 50k, and Xbox Series outsells PS5 in America.

Eventful week, considering the time of year and no big releases.

PS5 stock issues for the week is the reason for the big drop in sales for the week. 



curl-6 on 18 August 2021
trunkswd said:
curl-6 said:

Switch up 12k over last week, PS5 drops 50k, and Xbox Series outsells PS5 in America.

Eventful week, considering the time of year and no big releases.

PS5 stock issues for the week is the reason for the big drop in sales for the week. 

I figured that, stock is still the primary factor in both PS5 and Xbox Series sales, and even Switch to a lesser extent is affected by the chip shortage.



victor83fernandes on 18 August 2021
123tbones said:

Switch will definitely hit 90M by the end of August.

It also seems like PS5 is gaining momentum.

EDIT: Sorry I miss read that regarding the PS5. Nevermind then.

There is no momentum to be had on ps5 or xbox, due to lack of stock, we will not have any idea of what the real sales could be at least until next year. For all we know the ps5 could be selling 2 million consoles per week right now.



victor83fernandes on 18 August 2021
princevenom said:

Looks like xbox series x will outsell ps5 in August npd

It means absolutely nothing, both consoles are out of stock so we will never know the real possible sales.