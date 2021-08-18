|95,161
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 293,514 units sold for the week ending August 7, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.32 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 180,170 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 125,591 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.56 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,346 units, the Xbox One sold 12,639 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 302 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 152,265 units (-34.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 102,109 (-78.3%), the Xbox One is down 17,265 units (-57.7%), and the 3DS is down 4,745 units (-94.0%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales were up nearly 12,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales were down nearly 50,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales remained flat.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 293,514 (89,316,236)
- PlayStation 5 - 180,170 (10,617,098)
- Xbox Series X|S - 125,591 (6,563,971)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,346 (116,329,049)
- Xbox One - 12,639 (50,320,955)
- 3DS - 302 (75,939,959)
- Switch - 103,604
- Xbox Series X|S - 68,502
- PlayStation 5 - 62,813
- PlayStation 4 - 11,142
- Xbox One - 9,504
- PlayStation 5 - 79,342
- Switch - 77,299
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,868
- PlayStation 4 - 14,004
- Xbox One - 2,527
- Switch - 100,055
- PlayStation 5 - 32,489
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,949
- PlayStation 4 - 2,691
- Xbox One - 387
- 3DS - 302 (Japan only)
- Switch - 12,556
- PlayStation 5 - 5,526
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,272
- PlayStation 4 - 509
- Xbox One - 221
VGChartz Sales Analyst and Writer - William D'Angelo - I stream on Twitch and have my own Youtube. Follow me on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Writer of the Gap Charts | Weekly Hardware Breakdown | Top 10 | Weekly Sales Analysis | Marketshare Features, as well as daily news on the Video Game Industry.