Forums - NSFW Discussion - Woman that actually trained to fight would you date one?

 

Would you date a woman to trained in combat?

Yes 19 82.61%
 
No 3 13.04%
 
I remember that 2017 thread. 1 4.35%
 
Total:23
dx11332sega on 18 August 2021

Another silly thread Just like my old one from 2017 but experimenting , I saw a video few years back of a woman make massive hole on the wall, there's females who use karate to break stack of bricks , and I'm certain Amanda Nunez weighing lesser than most men including me 132lbs would kill me , I can't break stack of bricks or make holes in a wall but wanna know would you date one if she is capable of seriously hurting you if she's angry ?

I was bored today, lock if Vgchartz rules changed?

Edit: yeah, noone is participating lock thread guys these types of question belong in the 2010's we are in 2020's I guess these type of questions should be kept in the past sorry I did this thread.

Last edited by dx11332sega - on 18 August 2021

It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.

VAMatt on 18 August 2021

Essentially any woman, or any person for that matter, is capable of ending anyone else's life if they want to. Whether one is trained and hand-to-hand combat makes little difference. kitchen knives, firearms, hammers got a baseball bat, golf clubs, cast iron frying pans, and an endless list of other things can be used as lethal weapons and are readily available.

So, sure, I'd date a fighter. Why not?



LivncA_Dis3 on 18 August 2021

why would that scare me?
as long as she aint insane, like a killer psychopath no way,

but if she crazy in her unique non psychopathic way then im game

u shouldnt be intimidated by women who can knock u out



Zippy6 on 18 August 2021

If being physically assaulted is something you think about when deciding whether to date a woman... that's strange. If for whatever reason you think a woman would be violent don't date them. It doesn't matter if they are trained to fight or not.



dx11332sega on 18 August 2021
LivncA_Dis3 said:

why would that scare me?
as long as she aint insane, like a killer psychopath no way,

but if she crazy in her unique non psychopathic way then im game

u shouldnt be intimidated by women who can knock u out

When I was 6 years old a girl ko'd me , But at that time I was like glass joe in real life from punch out 1 hit from her I was out cold. I forgot what we were arguing ?



It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.

DonFerrari on 18 August 2021

Yes I would as long as the rest of her (personality and looks) clicked with me. I have practiced martial arts in the past and could even resume to it, so this isn`t really an issue for me even if I never outperformed her.



duduspace11 "Well, since we are estimating costs, Pokemon Red/Blue did cost Nintendo about $50m to make back in 1996"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=8808363

Mr Puggsly: "Hehe, I said good profit. You said big profit. Frankly, not losing money is what I meant by good. Don't get hung up on semantics"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=9008994

Azzanation: "PS5 wouldn't sold out at launch without scalpers."

DonFerrari on 18 August 2021
Zippy6 said:

If being physically assaulted is something you think about when deciding whether to date a woman... that's strange. If for whatever reason you think a woman would be violent don't date them. It doesn't matter if they are trained to fight or not.

And more likely than not, someone really trained and that fight professionaly is less likely to get into house violence or lose temper (unless of course he is part of some shitty dojo).



duduspace11 "Well, since we are estimating costs, Pokemon Red/Blue did cost Nintendo about $50m to make back in 1996"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=8808363

Mr Puggsly: "Hehe, I said good profit. You said big profit. Frankly, not losing money is what I meant by good. Don't get hung up on semantics"

http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=9008994

Azzanation: "PS5 wouldn't sold out at launch without scalpers."

Ka-pi96 on 18 August 2021

Definitely. Honestly I think it would be pretty cool.

Although I'm not attracted to women bigger than myself, so the one you mentioned in the OP Amanda Nunez would be a definite no. Women at lower weight categories though, sure!



S.Peelman on 18 August 2021

Not if she also looks like a bodybuilder. I mean there are limits.



Salnax on 18 August 2021

Sounds hot.



Love and tolerate.