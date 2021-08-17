Wman1996
on 17 August 2021
Then they will throw away a good chance to make a lot of money.
SNES didn't rock the boat too much besides more powerful hardware and it was still very successful. Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance were both highly successful as well.
When Nintendo tries gimmicks, it has mixed results.
Virtual Boy: Epic Fail
DS: Mega success
Wii: Huge success
3DS: Success, but huge step down from the DS
Wii U: Failure
Switch: Huge success
The Switch successor doesn't need to shake things up. Nintendo has hybrids now. Just keep making it more powerful and giving quality of life improvements.
Lifetime Sales Predictions
Switch: 144 million (was 73, then 96, then 113 million, then 125 million)
PS5: 105 million Xbox Series S/X: 60 million
PS4: 120 mil (was 100 then 130 million, then 122 million) Xbox One: 51 mil (was 50 then 55 mil)
3DS: 75.5 mil (was 73, then 77 million)
"Let go your earthly tether, enter the void, empty and become wind." - Guru Laghima