Switch is selling a lot, everyone already knows that. But the system is almost 4 and a half year old, and some people are already seeking the idea of a future "Switch 2".

The Switch 2 would be, in theory, a new model of the current Switch with "next-gen" graphics and more power overall. But I was thinking, what if Nintendo is not planning a new Switch at all? What if they are brainstorming ideas to a brand new concept? Would that be too dangerous?

What do you think?