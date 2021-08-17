By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Nintendo Discussion - What if the next Nintendo console is not the "Switch 2"?

Alex_The_Hedgehog on 17 August 2021

Switch is selling a lot, everyone already knows that. But the system is almost 4 and a half year old, and some people are already seeking the idea of a future "Switch 2".

The Switch 2 would be, in theory, a new model of the current Switch with "next-gen" graphics and more power overall. But I was thinking, what if Nintendo is not planning a new Switch at all? What if they are brainstorming ideas to a brand new concept? Would that be too dangerous?

What do you think?



trunkswd on 17 August 2021

I am hoping Nintendo's next console is just a more powerful Switch. It doesn't need any new gimmicks, just continue with a solid games lineup. Nintendo developing for just one console instead of two has helped the first-party lineup of the Switch.



Jpcc86 on 17 August 2021

Whatever the case, lets hope they dont name it Switch U



Captain_Yuri on 17 August 2021

Of course it won't be the Switch 2, it will be the Switch U

Realistically, I am gonna temper my expectations for their next console. Their pattern is almost as set in stone as Microsoft is with Windows. Hopefully the next one breaks it and it's a success, especially with Nvidia making the hardware. But you can never know with Nintendo.



             

Alex_The_Hedgehog on 17 August 2021
Yeah, the Wii was a huge success, but then, look at what happened with Wii U. I'm not sure if just upgrading their current system model to next-gen is something that Nintendo is aiming to do.



Captain_Yuri on 17 August 2021
Yea pretty much. All most people want is just an upgraded switch with next gen Nvidia hardware and fixed drifting issues. I have had the switch since launch and I rarely used the gimmicky aspects of the Switch. I like the whole "Take it to go or plug it into a tv" aspect but two people trying to play smash bros with joycons only is a pretty easy way to break friendships.

But Nintendo is also one of those companies that would omit a killer feature like DLSS in order to add an extra waggle functionality to their controller. Hopefully with the new management and what not, they learnt from their previous failures. Cause unlike the wiiU days where they had the 3ds to carry them, now it's all in with a single product. And I don't see them going back to two separate products anytime soon if ever... For better or for worse.



             

Wman1996 on 17 August 2021

Then they will throw away a good chance to make a lot of money.

SNES didn't rock the boat too much besides more powerful hardware and it was still very successful. Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance were both highly successful as well.
When Nintendo tries gimmicks, it has mixed results.
Virtual Boy: Epic Fail
DS: Mega success
Wii: Huge success
3DS: Success, but huge step down from the DS
Wii U: Failure
Switch: Huge success

The Switch successor doesn't need to shake things up. Nintendo has hybrids now. Just keep making it more powerful and giving quality of life improvements.



Kakadu18 on 17 August 2021

They don't have a second console to save them if the Switch successor fails like how the 3DS kept them afloat when the Wii U bombed.

I think they know that and that might be the reason why they are experimenting with peripherals like Labo and Ring Fit, hopefully instead of future consoles.

curl-6 on 17 August 2021

I think they will keep the hybrid design if for no other reason than basically having no choice.

They've unified their software output and restructured the whole company around a single platform now and they cannot go back to a dedicated console or handheld or both without crippling their current business model. 

They may try to attach a new gimmick to it, like 3D for the 3DS, but I think (perhaps in foolish optimism) that the hybrid concept it here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.

JackHandy on 17 August 2021

I hope it's not, only because I think Nintendo is at their best when they shake things up.