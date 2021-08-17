I'm playing Kof 2002 UM and Garou Mark of the Wolves on PS4 and Xbox One and enjoting ranked/playermatches, While the Switch gets games like ACA Kof 2002 and ACA Garou Mark of the Wolves which neither have online vs. I know there's more but Switch deserves better treatment These games are way too old .

Hate the ACA lineups

Example:

Online VS on Xbox One

Switch version Straight to single player arcade, ACA why do you have to exist?