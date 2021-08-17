I'm playing Kof 2002 UM and Garou Mark of the Wolves on PS4 and Xbox One and enjoting ranked/playermatches, While the Switch gets games like ACA Kof 2002 and ACA Garou Mark of the Wolves which neither have online vs. I know there's more but Switch deserves better treatment These games are way too old .
Hate the ACA lineups
Example:
Online VS on Xbox One
Switch version Straight to single player arcade, ACA why do you have to exist?Last edited by dx11332sega - on 17 August 2021
It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.