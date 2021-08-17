By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Nintendo Discussion - SNK does the bare minimum in releasing old games without online on Switch?

dx11332sega on 17 August 2021

I'm playing Kof 2002 UM and Garou Mark of the Wolves on PS4 and Xbox One and enjoting ranked/playermatches, While the Switch gets games like ACA Kof 2002 and ACA Garou Mark of the Wolves which neither have online vs. I know there's more but Switch deserves better treatment These games are way too old .

Hate the ACA lineups

Example:

Online VS on Xbox One

Switch version Straight to single player arcade, ACA why do you have to exist?

Last edited by dx11332sega - on 17 August 2021

It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.

Around the Network
Valdney on 17 August 2021

These games don't even have a proper Versus Mode or a Training Mode.



dx11332sega on 17 August 2021
Valdney said:

These games don't even have a proper Versus Mode or a Training Mode.

ACA NeoGeo is the worst lineup for old School Fighting Games , SNK really dropped the ball here.



It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.