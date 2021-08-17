By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Nintendo Discussion - Is there any Light Gun game on Switch currently?

dx11332sega on 17 August 2021

I'm curious? I know Switch has Gyro controls but they seem to be for games I never play like Doom Eternal and Splatoon 2 which are not real Lightgun games. Can you guys recommend me some great games if any exist? and would like to compare natural feel of it vs Wii - Mote + sensor bar thanks.

Edit: Currently? I checked Big Buck Hunt arcade runs terrible, and some other game Western 1849 looks like it belongs in bin area I don't like getting ripped off . Oh Well? there might not be any? Unless someone in Vgchartz bought something under the radar?

Last edited by dx11332sega - on 17 August 2021

It's easy to picture Miss Xbox AKA Vert from Hyperdimension Neptunia with Pigtails and younger, Just give her pigtails and make her 2 year younger look at the one far left example , answered.

Around the Network
Mnementh on 17 August 2021

Not that I am aware of and a real big advantage of the Wiimote over the Joycons, as the Wiimote makes Light Gun games easy and Wii had a lot of them.



3DS-FC: 4511-1768-7903 (Mii-Name: Mnementh), Nintendo-Network-ID: Mnementh, Switch: SW-7706-3819-9381 (Mnementh)

my greatest games: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

10 years greatest game event!

bets: [peak year] [+], [1], [2], [3], [4]

Leynos on 17 August 2021

Gal Gun?
I have to look if Sunset Riders is



Bite my shiny metal cockpit!

CaptainExplosion on 17 August 2021
Leynos said:

Gal Gun?
I have to look if Sunset Riders is

No, it's essentially Contra in the old west.

Forever Entertainment is doing a remake of The House of The Dead, but I don't have an ETA on that.



Leynos on 17 August 2021
CaptainExplosion said:
Leynos said:

Gal Gun?
I have to look if Sunset Riders is

No, it's essentially Contra in the old west.

Forever Entertainment is doing a remake of The House of The Dead, but I don't have an ETA on that.

I was thinking of Wild Guns. I have Wild Guns but looked at the box and no Joy Con support as a gun.



Bite my shiny metal cockpit!

Around the Network
CaptainExplosion on 17 August 2021
Leynos said:
CaptainExplosion said:

No, it's essentially Contra in the old west.

Forever Entertainment is doing a remake of The House of The Dead, but I don't have an ETA on that.

I was thinking of Wild Guns. I have Wild Guns but looked at the box and no Joy Con support as a gun.

Yeah, didn't think they'd do that.

I wish Nintendo would bring back Duck Hunt and their other NES-era light gun games for Switch.



Agente42 3 days ago

When House of Dead will launch? 



Darwinianevolution 3 days ago

Do the Gal Gun games count?



You know it deserves the GOTY.

Come join The 2018 Obscure Game Monthly Review Thread.

CaptainExplosion 3 days ago
Agente42 said:

When House of Dead will launch? 

Wish I knew. Hardly heard anything about it lately.

Still wish Switch had new versions of the NES Zapper games.