I'm curious? I know Switch has Gyro controls but they seem to be for games I never play like Doom Eternal and Splatoon 2 which are not real Lightgun games. Can you guys recommend me some great games if any exist? and would like to compare natural feel of it vs Wii - Mote + sensor bar thanks.

Edit: Currently? I checked Big Buck Hunt arcade runs terrible, and some other game Western 1849 looks like it belongs in bin area I don't like getting ripped off . Oh Well? there might not be any? Unless someone in Vgchartz bought something under the radar?