Can I say none of them an go with the Switch Pro controller? I can't recall the last time I used the joy-cons on my Switch. I guess if I had to pick of those motion controllers I'd go with the Joy-Cons then Wiimote then GamePad.

VGChartz Sales Analyst and Writer - William D'Angelo - I stream on Twitch and have my own Youtube. Follow me on Twitter @TrunksWD.

Writer of the Gap Charts | Weekly Hardware Breakdown | Top 10 | Weekly Sales Analysis | Marketshare Features, as well as daily news on the Video Game Industry.