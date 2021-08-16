Which of Nintendo's last three default console controllers do you think is the best, and what about them makes them the best?
I think the best is...
|Joycons
|20
|41.67%
|Wii U Gamepad
|13
|27.08%
|Wiimote
|15
|31.25%
|Total:
|48
Joycons, hands down, but even this comes with sore hands after a couple of hours
Wii U Gamepad is okish, never played it long enough to dislike
Wii Mote is unbearable
This is making me think how I miss a standard controller to play Nintendo games, Pro Controller is the way to go
WiiU Gamepad. I have large hands, so it's ergonomically best for me.
Wiimote was just not my idea of a good time...
And Joycons when used individually are far to small for me to feel comfortable using them.
Gamepad because, not going to lie, it was a blessing for porn.
Wii U Gamepad. Call me crazy, but that was a great controller in my opinion. It was comfortable to hold in the hands, the 2nd screen often was able to enhance the experience of the game, and overall the thing had so many features and cool little gadgets. The main negative was of course the battery life, but the cord was pretty good on the charger.
Wiimote and nunchuk had that annoying cable in the middle, the Joycons are similar but without a cable.
Generally they're great controllers and way more versatile than the Wii U Gamepad.
Can I say none of them an go with the Switch Pro controller? I can't recall the last time I used the joy-cons on my Switch. I guess if I had to pick of those motion controllers I'd go with the Joy-Cons then Wiimote then GamePad.
The Joy-Cons are what the Wii Mote + Nunchuk were supposed to be, they just didn't have the proper technology while making it affordable.
WiiU game pad cause you can draw hentai on it
Fix the joycon drifting and there would be no question about it.
