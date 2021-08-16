By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

CaptainExplosion on 16 August 2021

https://kotaku.com/nintendo-sues-rom-site-into-oblivion-1847005315

Look, I get it, you don't like piracy, no company likes piracy, and the guy you're shutting down was really sketchy, but Nintendo, you haven't done hardly jack shit to preserve your older games library.

Instead of Virtual Console the Switch has a substandard subscription system that was last updated with games nobody even remembered or cared about, you made Super Mario 3D All-Stars a limited release for some bullshit reason, same with the long-awaited English version of the original Fire Emblem, and there is still no word on new systems coming to Switch Online.

Nintendo's thinking is as backwards as ever. -_-



snyps on 16 August 2021

Nintendo’s model for preservation is to create scarcity of all its products, then wait for FOMO to kick in.

How else could amiibo been that huge?!



S.Peelman on 16 August 2021

Their games, their choice.



CaptainExplosion on 16 August 2021
That is the stupidest excuse they could possibly have.



IcaroRibeiro on 16 August 2021

The lack of accessibility for older games is indeed odd for Nintendo 

But I'm not losing my sleep just because they want to create artificial scarcity and make their fandom thirsty and desperate to pay whatever price Nintendo decide to charge for their games

If I never play those games again (either because they won't be released or will have overpriced released), so be it. It's not like there isn't anything else to play 



sundin13 on 16 August 2021

Nintendo is doing nothing wrong by destroying these ROM sites. Nuke them from orbit for all I care.



CaptainExplosion on 16 August 2021
I know, but there's a dwindling variety as a result of the scarcity, and creating artificial scarcity leads to an increase in aftermarket scalping.



IcaroRibeiro on 16 August 2021
I understand the concern. I loved when Square released older FF on PC, so I could play them again, but if they never done that my life wouldn't have changed on the slightest 

Scalping market increasing the hell out of the prices are not cool, but after all I can just decide just... not buying you know? I think I'm cynical, but I'm just avoiding being stressed out by weird corporate decisions 



Ljink96 on 16 August 2021

Eh, if the law allows it then there's not much that can be done about it. How they defend their IP is up to them. If you really want to pirate software there's still and will always be other ways to do it. Besides, the only ones really talking about game preservation are hard core nerds like us.

I will agree, it's weird how Nintendo approaches the availability of their legacy software but I'm not going to lose sleep at night because I can't play the NES Fire Emblem on a modern console. That's very low on my priority list. Couldn't be me man. I know games can hold sentimental value and the prospect of playing them on modern hardware can provide joy for a lot of people but like I said, there's ways to do so without Nintendo's approval.

If I was younger and didn't have much responsibility I'd be fuming about this on twitter but it's barely a blip on my mental radar these days.



The_Yoda on 16 August 2021
I have hundreds of NES, SNES, and Gameboy games on the WiiU, almost entire series of games. Should have bought a WiiU, it had a strong Virtual console, unfortunately it was tied to a console that many people voted with their wallets that they didn't want ...  so goodbye MiiVerse, goodbye Virtual Console.  I'm glad I didn't miss out.  I can fire up the WiiU and play Excite Bike or one of half a dozen Mega-Mans or half a dozen Castlevanias, half a dozen Zeldas, Marios, ect.  I spent big while it was available and now have a very nice library of legal NES, SNES, Gameboy, GBC games.

I don't think Nintendo is any different than Disney, they make stuff available for a while then let it slip back into the vault.  It isn't lost forever it is under lock and key until the next time they want to monetize it.