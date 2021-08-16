By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Forums - Gaming Discussion - What's your favorite Super Smash Bros. game?

 

What's your favorite Super Smash Bros. game?

Super Smash Bros. 37 7.06%
 
Super Smash Bros. Melee 108 20.61%
 
Super Smash Bros. Brawl 63 12.02%
 
Super Smash Bros. for 3DS 13 2.48%
 
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U 24 4.58%
 
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 279 53.24%
 
Total:524
RolStoppable on 16 August 2021

What's your favorite Super Smash Bros. game?

...

Bonus questions: Who will be the last fighter to be added to the second DLC pass? Irrespective of that, who else should appear in a Super Smash Bros. game?



Legend11 correctly predicted that GTA IV (360+PS3) would outsell SSBB. I was wrong.

A Biased Review Reloaded / Open Your Eyes / Switch Shipments

IcaroRibeiro on 16 August 2021

They are all equally bad

Ok, I've only played 2, but both bad



psychicscubadiver on 16 August 2021

Hard hard choice. I've got a lot of nostalgia for the first three, all for various reasons, but if I'm choosing the best I think it has to be Ultimate. Melee is a close second, though.
I'll predict that the last Smash character is (and should be) the Doom Slayer. The man is a classic staple of gaming, represents a company not yet represented, has appeared on a Nintendo platform multiple times, and could have a robust and unique moveset.
In my deepest heart I wish it would be Phoenix Wright or Professor Layton, but I'm aware how unlikely either of them are.



Kakadu18 on 16 August 2021

Ultimate is the best fighting game I've ever played, a masterpiece.

I have no idea who the last fighter will be. I have the feeling I will be surprised either way.



Kakadu18 on 16 August 2021
IcaroRibeiro said:

They are all equally bad

Ok, I've only played 2, but both bad

Lol, why?

You really hate a lot of games it seems.



IcaroRibeiro on 16 August 2021
Kakadu18 said:
IcaroRibeiro said:

They are all equally bad

Ok, I've only played 2, but both bad

Lol, why?

You really hate a lot of games it seems.

Hate is very strong word. I like the majority of games I play, I guess 

I never liked the gameplay, they are way too simplistic, playing with every character is almost the same and after few matches I always felt like I have nothing more to explore in mechanics 

On surface Smash really lack depth, the selling point seems to be the fact it portrays characters from other franchises which is like... a bad point for me? I like games with proper visual identity and character design, that's something a game like Smash will always fail to deliver no matter how fancy are the graphics and animations 



Zippy6 on 16 August 2021

Melee and Brawl was the golden age for me. I haven't really liked a smash game since.



Jpcc86 on 16 August 2021

They are indeed all equally bad.
Im gonna go with the original SSB64 just because its the one I've played the most.



Alex_The_Hedgehog on 16 August 2021

I played a lot of SSB64 in my teens, but Brawl is by far my favorite.



S.Peelman on 16 August 2021

I always skipped a game so I haven’t played them all. I have and played the 64 game, Brawl and Ultimate, of which I didn’t play Brawl much though. I’d say Ultimate is easily the best one.

Bonus: Not sure, haven’t been keeping up with the last couple of additions so I don’t know who’s in by now. Above Doom Guy is mentioned, and I guess I’ll second that.