What's your favorite Super Smash Bros. game?

Kakadu18 said:

IcaroRibeiro said:

They are all equally bad



Ok, I've only played 2, but both bad Lol, why? You really hate a lot of games it seems.

Hate is very strong word. I like the majority of games I play, I guess

I never liked the gameplay, they are way too simplistic, playing with every character is almost the same and after few matches I always felt like I have nothing more to explore in mechanics

On surface Smash really lack depth, the selling point seems to be the fact it portrays characters from other franchises which is like... a bad point for me? I like games with proper visual identity and character design, that's something a game like Smash will always fail to deliver no matter how fancy are the graphics and animations