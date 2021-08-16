derpysquirtle64 said:

I don't want to defend the corporations here, especially considering that 60$ already is a huge amount of money for a lot of people to spend on a video game. But at the same time, it's hard not to agree with the fact that the games indeed are getting cheaper while staying at the same price tag. Because of inflation of course. Back when the "HD tax" was introduced and games started to cost 60$, if we convert it to today's money, it would have been around 83$. So yeah, we can say that even with 70$ price tag the games are indeed cheaper than they were in 2005.

On the other hand, 2005 games have been the full package and you wouldn't end up with a game that has a ton of DLC and in game purchases attached. So, in these circumstances, 70$ as a base price seems a bit too much.

Personally if we could get rid of predatory monetisation schemes in video games at the expense of a 80-90$ price tag, I would be all for it. Unfortunately, it ain't happening.